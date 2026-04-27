Mumbai court discharges hotelier Kunal Jani in NCB case booked after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

A Mumbai special court has discharged hotelier Kunal Jani for lack of evidence in a drugs case filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). He was arrested along with three others in 2020 in a case filed after the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Jani, co-founder of Bastian Hospitality, stated in his discharge plea that he was arrested by the central agency solely on the basis of a co-accused’s statement, which is not admissible in law.

“…it is seen that the case of the prosecution against the applicant rests upon his own statement, which is not admissible in the eyes of law. In the backdrop of facts, evidence and law, there is no material on record to frame the charge against the applicant/accused. Therefore, relying upon his statement, conducting trial and inquiry against the applicant would be futile exercise,” Special Judge U C Deshmukh said in an order passed on April 25.