Justice Abhay Oka to mediate between Kumaraswamy and IPS officer M Chandrashekar

The Karnataka High Court has appointed former Supreme Court judge Justice Abhay S Oka as a mediator to resolve a dispute between Union minister H D Kumaraswamy, his son Nikhil, and Janata Dal (Secular) leader Suresh Babu and Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer M Chandrashekar. The officer has registered a case against Kumaraswamy, accusing him of threatening the officer.

Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav in the order said. “Both parties agree to the suggestion of court Justice Abhay S Oka to be appointed as mediator.”

The bench orally said, “Let us hope it comes back resolved.” The place of mediation between the parties is to be decided by Justice Oka.