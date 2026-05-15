Supreme Court sets aside order suspending Kuldeep Sengar life sentence in Unnao rape case, remits matter back to high court

On December 29, 2025, the Supreme Court had stayed the High Court order suspending the life sentence of Sengar and granting him bail in the rape case. (File photo)

SC Hearing on Kuldeep Singh Sengar Bail in Unnao Case Live Updates: The Supreme Court Friday set aside the Delhi High Court’s order suspending Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s sentence in Unnao rape case. The top court remitted the case back to the high court for fresh order.

The court passed the order while hearing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)’s appeal challenging the bail granted to ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case. A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi heard the matter today.

Story continues below this ad Stay order: On December 29, 2025, the Supreme Court had stayed the High Court order suspending the life sentence of Sengar and granting him bail in the rape case, saying there are “various substantial questions of law which arise for consideration”. “Issue notice…We find that there are various substantial questions of law which arise for consideration in this SLP (Special Leave Petition). We are conscious of the fact that ordinarily, when a convict/undertrial has been released on bail pursuant to an order passed by the trial court or High Court, such order should not be stayed by this court without hearing such person,” the bench had stated. It further added, “In the peculiar circumstances of the case, we stay the operation of impugned order dated December 23, 2025 passed by the High Court. Consequently, the respondent shall not be released from custody pursuant to the impugned order”. Live Updates