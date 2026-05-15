Supreme Court sets aside order suspending Kuldeep Sengar life sentence in Unnao rape case, remits matter back to high court

SC Hearing on Kuldeep Singh Sengar Bail in Unnao Case Live Updates: The Supreme Court Friday set aside the Delhi High Court’s order suspending Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s sentence in Unnao rape case. The top court remitted the case back to the high court for fresh order.
The court passed the order while hearing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)’s appeal challenging the bail granted to ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case. A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi heard the matter today.
Stay order: On December 29, 2025, the Supreme Court had stayed the High Court order suspending the life sentence of Sengar and granting him bail in the rape case, saying there are “various substantial questions of law which arise for consideration”.
“Issue notice…We find that there are various substantial questions of law which arise for consideration in this SLP (Special Leave Petition). We are conscious of the fact that ordinarily, when a convict/undertrial has been released on bail pursuant to an order passed by the trial court or High Court, such order should not be stayed by this court without hearing such person,” the bench had stated.
It further added, “In the peculiar circumstances of the case, we stay the operation of impugned order dated December 23, 2025 passed by the High Court. Consequently, the respondent shall not be released from custody pursuant to the impugned order”.
SC Hearing on Kuldeep Singh Sengar Bail in Unnao Case Live Updates: CJI's observations
CJI: Appropriate orders be passed preferably before commencement of summer vacations.
SC Hearing on Kuldeep Singh Sengar Bail in Unnao Case Live Updates: CJI's observations
CJI: In case appeal not likely to be heard, let a fresh order be passed concerning application for suspension of sentence.
SC Hearing on Kuldeep Singh Sengar Bail in Unnao Case Live Updates: CJI's observations
CJI: We allow the appeal in part and set aside the impugned order and remit the case to high court wth the following requests: TO decide the appeal as early as possible;
SC Hearing on Kuldeep Singh Sengar Bail in Unnao Case Live Updates: CJI's observations
CJI: There is an order passed by high court suspending the sentence that order is stayed by us. Now there is a suspense whether the order is illegal, the order is partially correct...we are only saying that we set aside the order send the case back to the high court..
SC Hearing on Kuldeep Singh Sengar Bail in Unnao Case Live Updates: Hearing begins
SG Mehta: One important issue that may require adjudication is whether MLA is a public servant for the purpose of POCSO case
SC Hearing on Kuldeep Singh Sengar Bail in Unnao Case Live Updates: Hearing begins
Hariharan: I am public servant. Child is minor. Board of AIIMS said she was over 18 when incident happened. I don’t know why I am in custody
SC Hearing on Kuldeep Singh Sengar Bail in Unnao Case Live Updates: Hearing begins
CJI: One option is without getting into details, we can set aside the order and ask high court to pass a fresh order.
SC Hearing on Kuldeep Singh Sengar Bail in Unnao Case Live Updates: Hearing begins
SG Mehta for CBI: Appeal is listed on May 25. I am ready
SC Hearing on Kuldeep Singh Sengar Bail in Unnao Case Live Updates: Hearing begins
Hearing begins