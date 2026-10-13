KSRTC told to refund teacher Rs 975 for cancelled bus ticket, pay Rs 20,000

A Karnataka District Consumer Commission directed the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to refund Rs 975 to a passenger. The state transport department failed to prove that it refunded a cancelled bus ticket.

A bench of president Krishna K and member Beena K found a service deficiency, the tribunal also awarded Rs 15,000 compensation and Rs 5,000 litigation costs.

“Even though a request is made for cancellation of the bus ticket charges long prior to the travel date, non-refund of the bus ticket charges really amounts to a deficiency in service on the part of the opposite party,” the commission said on September 23.

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The order added that, therefore, the opposite party is liable to pay compensation in this regard to the complainant.

Teacher booked two tickets for journey

The complainant is a teacher in Karnataka and booked his ticket for a journey on October 1, 2022, from Sindhanur to Mangalore. The opposite party collected Rs 975 as ticket charges. Due to non-confirmation of the berth, the complainant booked another seat. The opposite party collected the same amount, a total of Rs 1950.

According to the complainant, he cancelled the travel scheduled for October 1, 2022. It was informed upon cancelation that the opposite party would return the entire ticket charges. He claimed that the opposite party unilaterally cancelled the proposed travel schedule and provided no alternative ticket.

The complainant stated that he managed to obtain another bus ticket from another company for travel on October 1, 2022, and alleged that the opposite party did not refund the ticket charges.

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The KSRTC denied all allegations and submitted that the complainant booked the seat but did not turn up. The conductor tried to contact him on his phone number, but got no response.

It was also argued that the complainant is not a consumer under the Consumer Protection Act and is not entitled to compensation, and that the complaint.

KSRTC did not refund the amount: Order

The commission observed that the KSRTC admitted receiving Rs 975 each for two tickets booked by the complainant for the same journey. However, it failed to provide documentary evidence that the refund of Rs 975 had been credited to his account.

It noted that the complainant had informed the corporation about cancelling one ticket before the scheduled journey, but the amount was not refunded. The commission held that the failure to refund the ticket charges amounted to deficiency in service.

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Considering the circumstances, the commission directed KSRTC to refund Rs 975 with compensation and litigation costs.

Takeaway

The ruling highlighted that transport operators must provide documentary proof of refunds rather than merely claim payment. It reinforced consumer protection against unjustified retention of cancellation charges and established that failure to refund eligible ticket amounts can amount to deficiency in service.

Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Karnataka: 1800-425-9339) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.