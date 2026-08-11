Ex-KPSC chairman denied anticipatory bail in Karnataka veterinarians recruitment scam

Considering the conduct of corruption-free entrance exams as a key duty of the chairman of the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), a special court dealing with cases investigated by the CID unit of the state police on Tuesday rejected an anticipatory bail plea filed by suspended KPSC chairman Sahukar S Shivashankarappa in the alleged veterinarians recruitment scam case.

The special court, however, granted anticipatory bail to four veterinarians — Vinayaka C A, Manjunatha C R, Lokesh K R and Manu K T — who were aspirants for government posts and are accused of benefiting from an exam paper leak ahead of the KPSC examination in January.

Shivashankarappa is also under investigation by the CID for alleged fraud in the recruitment of 400 veterinarians for the Karnataka Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department. The investigation followed a complaint by a veterinarian, Dr Manjunath, who alleged that the entrance examination was rigged, with around 29 candidates accessing the questions before the exam.

“Undisputedly he was the Chairman of KPSC and being the custodian of the said institution was responsible and duty bound to conduct a fair, corruption free selection process which includes conducting examination, valuation of answer papers and announcement of the eligible/selected candidates and for conducting of interview etc.,” the court said on Tuesday.

“The alleged offence is sensitive, related to public interest and affects interest of the society at large and the custody of the petitioner is required for interrogation, and at this stage the petitioner has not established valid reasons for grant of anticipatory bail,” the court said.

The former KPSC chairman, who was suspended in July this year by the state Governor in connection with another case of alleged fraud, is also accused in the veterinarians recruitment case registered by Bengaluru police on July 25. The chairman was suspended after it was found that his daughter was allegedly recruited as an industrial extension officer using a fake income certificate under the OBC quota.

He has been booked for cheating by breach of contract under Section 318(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and under the Karnataka Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Corruption and Unfair Means of Recruitment) Act, 2023.