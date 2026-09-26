Why Bombay High Court judges will visit 2016 Kopardi rape-murder crime scene

The mother of the victim near a memorial constructed in her daughter’s memory at Kopardi in Maharashtra. (Express file photo)

The Bombay High Court judges hearing the state government’s death-confirmation plea and the convicts’ appeals against their conviction and death sentences in the 2016 Kopardi rape and murder case said they would visit the spot of the incident next week to gain a “fair insight” into it and the surrounding circumstances.

On July 13, 2016, three men had brutally raped and murdered a 14-year-old girl in Kopardi village in Ahilyanagar (earlier Ahmednagar) district. In November 2017, a sessions court held the three accused guilty and awarded them death sentences, after which they approached the high court with appeals.

Massive protests by the Maratha community had erupted across the state in 2016 in the wake of the incident, creating strong political ripples, with Opposition parties Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) demanding the resignation of then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on moral grounds.