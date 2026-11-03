Kolkata man wins Rs 65,000 payout after sharing OTP on fraud call, losing Rs 41,000

A phone call from someone posing as a bank agent cost a Kolkata man Rs 41,500 from his credit card. Although the bank initially credited the amount temporarily, it later reversed and disputed the sum, with additional charges.

A bench of president Kallol Chatopadhyay and member Udayan Roy held the bank deficient in service and ordered it to refund Rs 41,500, with Rs 9,092 towards refund, Rs 15,000 as compensation for harassment and litigation costs.

“We hold that the opposite party is deficient in service. It failed to resolve the complaint within 90 days. It reversed the credit after more than a year, without notice or reasons. It levied interest and charges. It also wrongly stated before us that the complainant had made a fresh transaction,” the commission said on October 30.

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The order also noted that we do not overlook the complainant’s own lapse. It added that the complainant admits sharing the OTP. “The bank could have held him liable for the loss. But it had to do so in the manner and within the time fixed by the RBI,” the ruling observed.

The commission observed that the bank had failed to determine the complainant’s liability within the 90-day period prescribed under the RBI’s July 6, 2017 circular on customer protection in unauthorised electronic banking transactions.

The bank had promised to resolve the complaint within 30 working days but did not communicate a decision within the prescribed timeframe. It also failed to produce an investigation report before the commission.

Fraud call, complainant shared OTP

The complainant is a savings account holder and credit card customer of a private bank and was issued a credit card with a limit of Rs 65,000. On February 21, 2020, he received a phone call from a person he believed was a bank agent.

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Trusting the caller, he shared an OTP to activate the card for online purchases. He received an SMS informing him that Rs 41,500 had been debited from his credit card through a UPI merchant.

The complainant reported the incident to the police on the same day and emailed the bank’s nodal officer on February 24, 2020. The bank informed him that an investigation had been initiated and provided a temporary credit of Rs 41,500 on February 28, 2020. The amount was not reflected in his bills for several months.

However, in March 2021, the bank reversed the temporary credit and debited the amount again on May 5, 2021, describing it as a reversal of temporary credit. The bank also levied interest, GST, and other charges, increasing his outstanding dues. In July 2021, the outstanding balance of Rs 42,868 was converted into 12 monthly instalments, which the complainant eventually paid in full by July 2022.

Contending that the bank had failed to resolve his complaint within the 90-day period prescribed under the Reserve Bank of India’s guidelines on unauthorised electronic banking transactions, the complainant approached the consumer affairs department of the West Bengal government in April 2022. He then filed a complaint before the commission alleging deficiency in service.

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The bank denied any deficiency in service, arguing that the complainant had voluntarily shared his OTP with a stranger and was therefore responsible for the loss. It also contended that he had accepted the liability by paying the outstanding amount through EMIs and sought dismissal of the complaint.

Bank failed to prove customer liability: Order

The commission noted that the bank had initially provided a temporary credit of Rs 41,500 following the complainant’s fraud report in February 2020. It reversed the credit in March 2021 and debited the amount again in May 2021, nearly 14 months after the original transaction.

It held that the May 2021 debit was not a fresh transaction by the complainant but the restoration of the amount involved in the February 2020 fraud. The bank had reversed the credit without notice or reasons and communicated its refusal to grant relief only in August 2021.

The commission emphasised that the burden of proving the customer’s liability rested with the bank, which had failed to discharge it.

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The commission observed that the RBI circular specifically provided that a credit card customer should not bear any additional interest burden in such cases. However, the bank had charged debit interest, an EMI processing fee, EMI interest, and GST after reinstating the disputed amount.

Takeaway

The judgment underscored that banks must resolve reported unauthorised transactions within the RBI-prescribed timeline and prove customer liability. It clarifies that sharing an OTP does not automatically absolve banks of responsibility for procedural failures or justify delayed recovery and additional interest charges.

Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (West Bengal: 18003452808) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.