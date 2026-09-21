‘Insufficient knowledge’: Allahabad High Court asks UP to use tech in criminal cases

Observing that the court has come across several cases where “insufficient knowledge” of forensic science sometimes prevented government advocates from properly assisting the court, the Allahabad High Court has directed Uttar Pradesh authorities to accelerate the use of technology in the criminal justice system, including electronic access to chargesheets and medico-legal reports.

The court also ordered forensic science training workshops for law officers, police, and judicial officers, citing the need for a better understanding of forensic evidence.

Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal was acting on a bail plea which was disposed of earlier, but the court kept the matter pending to monitor implementation of the technological measures in the criminal justice system.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

“As this Court came across in a number of cases that because of insufficient knowledge regarding forensic science, sometimes Additional Government Advocates (AGAs) could not properly assist the Court, therefore, it would be appropriate that the Law Department as well as Government Advocate at high court, Allahabad, will arrange a workshop in coordination with Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, Moti Lal Nehru Medical College, Prayagraj for skill enhancement in forensic science,” the order remarked.

The court directed the principal secretary (law) and director general of police, UP, Lucknow to organise a skill enhancement program for state law officers as well as police officers. “The district judges of UP shall also organise such skill enhancement workshops in forensic science for judicial officers of UP in their respective districts, such as district judge, Bulandshahr,” it said.

Technology can strengthen criminal justice: Order

The court highlighted that technological integration can improve the functioning of the criminal justice system, particularly through electronic access to chargesheets, case diaries, medico-legal reports and forensic material.

Allahabad High Court Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal disposed of the matter on September 17. Allahabad High Court Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal disposed of the matter on September 17.

The court permitted the Uttar Pradesh Police to implement the process of electronic access to chargesheets by magistrates across the state, after being informed that the facility had been successfully introduced as a pilot project for Tilhar police station.

Story continues below this ad

It noted that medico-legal reports available on the Medico-Legal Examination and Post-Mortem Reporting System (MedLEaPR), including postmortem, sexual-assault and injury reports, were directly accessible to police through Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS).

“It would be appropriate that the law department, as well as the government advocate at the high court, arrange a workshop in coordination with the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, Moti Lal Nehru Medical College, Prayagraj, for skill enhancement in forensic science. This process shall be completed within a period of one month,” the order stated.

Court allowed statewide e-chargesheet access

The court was hearing a bail application filed by a man in a criminal case. Although the court had already disposed of the bail application on July 30, it kept the matter pending to monitor the implementation of technological measures aimed at improving the criminal justice system.

Pursuant to an earlier order dated August 19, senior officials from the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and the Uttar Pradesh Police appeared before the court and apprised it of developments relating to e-chargesheets, electronic verification of bail sureties, access to medico-legal and forensic reports, and integration of police and court databases.

Story continues below this ad

Deputy Director General of NIC Shashi Kant Sharma informed the court that the electronic verification of sureties in bail is under process and the technical team of Allahabad High Court has been working on it.

The court was also informed that, as a pilot project, the entire case diary of Tilhar police station had been made accessible to the concerned court. The court subsequently permitted the police department to implement the process of allowing Magistrates to access chargesheets electronically across Uttar Pradesh.