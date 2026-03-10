Know your rights: Kerala High Court explains when arrest becomes illegal

The arrested person should be comminated with the grounds of arrests, says Kerala High court.

Being a citizen of the country, you must be familiar with the common legal procedures that protect your rights guaranteed under the Constitution of India. These rights are provided to the citizen even at the time of arrest.

One such legal right is the right to be informed of the grounds of arrest. If any arresting officer arrests a person in a case, there are certain rules that must be complied with by the authorities to ensure that the arrest is legal and free from any illegality.

The Kerala High Court recently examined various aspects of arrest and explained when an arrest may be considered illegal in the eyes of the law. The court pointed out that even the filing of a chargesheet or taking cognisance cannot validate an unconstitutional arrest.