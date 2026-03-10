Know your rights: Kerala High Court explains when arrest becomes illegal
As the Kerala High Court emphasised that the police ought to properly communicate the grounds of arrest to the accused, senior advocate Vikas Pahwa explained that remand proceedings before magistrate are often the first judicial scrutiny of the arrest.
Being a citizen of the country, you must be familiar with the common legal procedures that protect your rights guaranteed under the Constitution of India. These rights are provided to the citizen even at the time of arrest.
One such legal right is the right to be informed of the grounds of arrest. If any arresting officer arrests a person in a case, there are certain rules that must be complied with by the authorities to ensure that the arrest is legal and free from any illegality.
The Kerala High Court recently examined various aspects of arrest and explained when an arrest may be considered illegal in the eyes of the law. The court pointed out that even the filing of a chargesheet or taking cognisance cannot validate an unconstitutional arrest.
Justice Kauser Edappagath, referring to various Supreme Court judgments, set out the principles governing the legal procedure of arrest as follows:
The person who is getting arrested (arrestee) must be informed of the grounds of arrest in all offences under all statutes, including offences under the Indian Penal Code /Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.
The grounds of arrest must be communicated in writing to the arrestee in the language the person understands.
In cases where the arresting officer is unable to communicate the grounds of arrest in writing immediately after the arrest, they may initially be communicated orally.
The grounds must then be communicated in writing within a reasonable time and, in any case, at least two hours before the production of the arrestee before the Magistrate for remand proceedings.
In Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases, which involve illegal drugs and substances, specification of the quantity of the contraband seized is mandatory for effective communication of the grounds of arrest.
In case of non-compliance with the requirement of communicating the grounds of arrest, the arrest and the subsequent remand would be rendered illegal, and the arrestee would be entitled to be released.
The burden is on the police to establish that the grounds of arrest were communicated properly.
The filing of a chargesheet and cognisance of the order cannot validate an unconstitutional arrest.
‘Senior Advocate on legal aspects of arrest’
Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa mentions that the Supreme Court of India has repeatedly emphasised that this safeguard is not a mere formality but a substantive protection against arbitrary arrest.
Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa mentions that the requirement that an arrested person must be informed of the grounds of arrest flows directly from the constitutional guarantee under the Constitution. (Image is enhanced using AI)
“In recent decisions, including the judgment in Arvind Kejriwal v. Directorate of Enforcement and subsequent rulings, the court has clarified that the grounds of arrest must ordinarily be furnished in writing to the arrested person. This ensures transparency and enables the accused to effectively challenge the arrest or oppose the request for police or judicial custody”, Pahwa added.
He also pointed out that the Court has underscored that the information should be communicated in sufficient time before the remand proceedings, and ideally shared with the family or legal representative of the arrested person.
“This is crucial because remand proceedings before the magistrate are often the first judicial scrutiny of the arrest, and the accused must have a fair opportunity to respond to the allegations,” says Pahwa.
‘No communication of grounds of arrest’
The Kerala High Court was hearing a bail plea of the stepfather of a girl who was accused of sexually assaulting his minor daughter in a case registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Counsel for the accused, advocate Shajin S. Hameed, argued that his client had not been informed of the grounds of arrest and therefore the arrest was illegal, making him entitled to bail.
The stepfather was arrested on July 8, 2025, and has been in judicial custody since then.
The court examined the issue of the absence of proper communication of the grounds of arrest and observed that informing an arrested person of the grounds of arrest is not a mere “formality” but a mandatory constitutional and statutory requirement.
“Non-compliance with Article 22(1) of the Constitution will be a violation of the fundamental right of the accused guaranteed by the said Article. It will also amount to a violation of the right to personal liberty guaranteed by Article 21 of the Constitution,” the high court said while granting the man bail on March 9.
