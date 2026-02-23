Kingfisher’s iconic ‘Oo La La La Le O’ jingle just made legal history in India: Here’s why

The jingle, introduced in 1996 by the company and first used commercially on February 21, 1996, has been a consistent feature of Kingfisher's advertising campaigns for nearly three decades. (File photo)

With inputs from Sumit Kumar Singh

United Breweries Limited (UBL), a subsidiary of the HEINEKEN group and the maker of Kingfisher beers, has secured official registration for its iconic advertising jingle – “Oo La La La Le O” (or variations such as “Oo la la la le o”) as a sound mark.

The Trade Marks Registry, Mumbai granted the registration under application number 6834005 for the distinctive instrumental melody on January 31.

The certificate was sealed on February 5. The protection is valid for ten years, until January 31, 2035, and remains renewable.

The sound mark covers Class 32 (beers and non-alcoholic beverages; minerals and aerated waters; fruit beverages and fruit juices; syrups and other preparation for making non-alcoholic beverages) and Class 33 (alcoholic beverages except beers; alcoholic preparations for making beverages).