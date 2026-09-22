Court seeks response to plea for Lokayukta probe into Kharge trust land row

The land was allotted to the trust run by Mallikarjun Kharge’s family by the BJP government in 2010 to set up an educational institution. (File Photo)

A special court has sought a response from Karnataka’s Lokayukta police to an activist’s plea for an investigation into alleged corruption in the allotment of a civic amenity site in Bengaluru to the Siddhartha Vihar Trust, run by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s family, in 2010.

The special court for hearing cases against elected representatives sought the Lokayukta response by October 6 after the Karnataka High Court referred anti-corruption activist Vijayaraghav Marathe’s complaint to it for a second time.

Earlier, on August 11, the special court decided to inquire on its own, instead of ordering a police investigation, into the corruption allegations, citing procedural lapses like the failure to file a legal affidavit to substantiate allegations.