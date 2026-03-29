Kharat remand extended, SIT digs into coded contacts, possible accomplices

A forensic analysis of the mobile phone of Nashik-based self-styled godman Ashok Kumar Kharat has revealed the use of coded contacts and messages, the Special Investigation Team told a court on Sunday. A Nashik court extended Kharat’s police custody by three days till April 1, citing the need to probe this digital evidence, possible accomplices and additional victims.
Kharat, arrested on March 18 in a sexual assault case, was produced before Joint Civil Judge and Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate M V Bharade. The prosecution said a forensic clone of his phone had been secured, but its detailed analysis was still underway.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Kiran Kumar Suryawanshi told the court that several numbers in the accused’s phone were saved under coded or specific names, suggesting deliberate concealment of identities. Investigators said custodial interrogation was required to decode these entries and establish links.
The prosecution alleged that Kharat was not cooperating and was misleading investigators. It further told the court that victims were allegedly given spiked drinks, leaving them disoriented and unable to resist. In some instances, the accused would switch off lights in his office before allegedly committing the assault, indicating a pattern of physical incapacitation coupled with psychological coercion rooted in claims of “divine powers”.
The SIT also informed the court that it is examining the role of possible accomplices and whether similar offences took place at multiple locations linked to Kharat, including his Canada Corner office and other premises.
Opposing the custody extension, defence counsel argued that the grounds cited were repetitive and that the seizure of the phone’s clone copy reduced the need for further custody. The defence also questioned the handling and authenticity of certain pieces of evidence.
After hearing both sides, the court granted additional custody.
10 cases so far, over 150 calls to SIT helpline
Police said 10 cases have been registered against Kharat so far. Eight were related to alleged sexual exploitation of women under the pretext of resolving problems through “divine powers”, and two involving cheating and extortion of businessmen.
Officials said the SIT has received over 150 calls in recent days after issuing helpline numbers, with callers sharing complaints and similar accounts.
Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness.
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