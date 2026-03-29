Kharat remand extended, SIT digs into coded contacts, possible accomplices

A forensic analysis of the mobile phone of Nashik-based self-styled godman Ashok Kumar Kharat has revealed the use of coded contacts and messages, the Special Investigation Team told a court on Sunday. A Nashik court extended Kharat’s police custody by three days till April 1, citing the need to probe this digital evidence, possible accomplices and additional victims.

Kharat, arrested on March 18 in a sexual assault case, was produced before Joint Civil Judge and Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate M V Bharade. The prosecution said a forensic clone of his phone had been secured, but its detailed analysis was still underway.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Kiran Kumar Suryawanshi told the court that several numbers in the accused’s phone were saved under coded or specific names, suggesting deliberate concealment of identities. Investigators said custodial interrogation was required to decode these entries and establish links.