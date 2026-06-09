Delhi HC issues notice to Khan sir on plea by Anjana Om Kashyap

The Delhi High Court Monday issued notice to educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as ‘Khan Sir’, as well as other educators and social media users on a plea moved by TV Today Network Ltd managing editor Anjana Om Kashyap against alleged defamatory posts against her.

In a TV debate on May 29 in the backdrop of NEET exam irregularities, Kashyap had purportedly expressed views on the growing influence of online ‘star teachers’. She claimed in her suit that following the debate, a “sustained campaign” targeting her was initiated, where she was allegedly described as ‘bikau patrakar’, ‘chatukar’, “operators of ‘fake news ki dukaan”, etc.

During the hearing, advocates Rakesh Malhotra and Bharat Malhotra, appearing for three defendants including a coaching teacher, argued that if the defendants’ posts are to be taken down, then Kashyap’s posts should also be removed, alleging that she too had made defamatory remarks against them.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna orally remarked, “It is settled law that if it is derogatory, it has to be (taken down)… You (defendants) have right to say whatever you want to but if it is prima facie derogatory, it has to be pulled down.”

The court has refused interim relief for now and will hear the matter next on June 17.

Kashyap’s suit comes at a time when Khan, YouTuber and educator, is facing charges of attempted murder for allegedly asking his security guards to fire at a crowd after violence outside his Khan Global Studies (KGS) coaching centre in Patna’s Musallahpur area on June 2. On Tuesday, a Patna court ruled that “no coercive action” should be taken against him until its next order or hearing.

In her suit, Kashyap has sought damages on account of alleged defamation, insults and derogatory remarks against her. Apart from social media intermediaries, she has also made specific X accounts, faculty members of coaching classes, and an online news portal — 4PM News Networks Private Limited — as parties to the suit. Kashyap is also seeking injunction and takedown of the alleged defamatory content.

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Claiming that the campaign has resulted in “serious injury to the reputation, dignity, privacy, safety and well-being of the plaintiffs and their family members,” she has flagged 18 allegedly defamatory posts against her.