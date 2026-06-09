Delhi HC issues notice to Khan sir on plea by Anjana Om Kashyap

The plea concerns alleged defamatory posts made against the news anchor following a debate on NEET exam irregularities.

Written by: Sohini Ghosh
3 min readJun 9, 2026 11:46 AM IST
DelhiIn her suit, Kashyap has sought damages on account of alleged defamation, insults and derogatory remarks against her. (file)
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The Delhi High Court Monday issued notice to educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as ‘Khan Sir’, as well as other educators and social media users on a plea moved by TV Today Network Ltd managing editor Anjana Om Kashyap against alleged defamatory posts against her.

In a TV debate on May 29 in the backdrop of NEET exam irregularities, Kashyap had purportedly expressed views on the growing influence of online ‘star teachers’. She claimed in her suit that following the debate, a “sustained campaign” targeting her was initiated, where she was allegedly described as ‘bikau patrakar’, ‘chatukar’, “operators of ‘fake news ki dukaan”, etc.

During the hearing, advocates Rakesh Malhotra and Bharat Malhotra, appearing for three defendants including a coaching teacher, argued that if the defendants’ posts are to be taken down, then Kashyap’s posts should also be removed, alleging that she too had made defamatory remarks against them.

Also read | Relief for ‘Khan Sir’: Patna court stays arrest in coaching centre firing case

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna orally remarked, “It is settled law that if it is derogatory, it has to be (taken down)… You (defendants) have right to say whatever you want to but if it is prima facie derogatory, it has to be pulled down.”

The court has refused interim relief for now and will hear the matter next on June 17.

Kashyap’s suit comes at a time when Khan, YouTuber and educator, is facing charges of attempted murder for allegedly asking his security guards to fire at a crowd after violence outside his Khan Global Studies (KGS) coaching centre in Patna’s Musallahpur area on June 2. On Tuesday, a Patna court ruled that “no coercive action” should be taken against him until its next order or hearing.

Also read | ‘Should we throw flowers?’: Videos show Khan Sir reacting to firing incident amid police search

In her suit, Kashyap has sought damages on account of alleged defamation, insults and derogatory remarks against her. Apart from social media intermediaries, she has also made specific X accounts, faculty members of coaching classes, and an online news portal — 4PM News Networks Private Limited — as parties to the suit. Kashyap is also seeking injunction and takedown of the alleged defamatory content.

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Claiming that the campaign has resulted in “serious injury to the reputation, dignity, privacy, safety and well-being of the plaintiffs and their family members,” she has flagged 18 allegedly defamatory posts against her.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sohini Ghosh
Sohini Ghosh

Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court Professional Profile Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express. Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare). Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others. She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020. With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles: High-Profile Case Coverage She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots. She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy. Signature Style Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system. X (Twitter): @thanda_ghosh ... Read More

 

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