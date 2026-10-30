RIL vs Centre: SC refers Krishna-Godavari basin gas dispute to mediation

The Supreme Court Friday referred the dispute between the Centre and Reliance Industries Limited-led consortium over gas migration in the Krishna Godavari (KG) basin, off the Andhra Pradesh coast, to mediation.

A three-judge bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi appointed former Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai as the mediator after the two sides informed it that discussions had not reached anywhere.

Attorney General R Venkataramani, appearing for the Centre, and Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal for the consortium urged the court to refer the matter to mediation to explore the possibility of a negotiated settlement.

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Agreeing, the CJI said that Justice Desai would be the right person as she has immense experience in resolving commercial disputes.

“Both sides have requested adjournment from time to time to enable the parties to explore settlement. We are informed that they themselves have not been able to find a viable solution. In view of the request made on their behalf, we request Justice Ranjana P Desai to act as the mediator. We also request her to have the assistance of two domain experts as may be suggested by the parties,” the bench said.

What is the RIL-ONGC dispute

The case stems from a production-sharing contract (PSC) signed by an RIL-led consortium with the Centre in 2000, securing rights to explore and extract natural gas from the KG basin. The contract covered various entitlements, responsibilities, and revenue-sharing arrangements.

The RIL-led consortium began commercial production from the assets situated adjacent to ONGC’s Godavari petroleum and mining lease and the KG-DWN-98/2 block in April 2009. RIL then held a 60 per cent stake in the relevant KG-D6 block, BP Plc 30 per cent, and Niko Resources 10 per cent.

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The conflict arose in 2013 when ONGC claimed that RIL had illegally extracted natural gas from its blocks. The state-run company accused RIL of drilling wells near the boundaries of its hydrocarbon blocks, allowing gas to flow from ONGC’s fields to RIL’s KG-D6 block between 2009 and 2013 and leading to “unjust enrichment” for the latter.

The government then sought disgorgement from RIL and its partners BP Plc and Niko Resources, demanding around $1.5 billion, and an additional $174 million in interest. RIL invoked the arbitration clause.

In July 2018, the arbitral tribunal ruled in RIL’s favour, rejecting the government’s claims and stating that the PSC did not prohibit contractors from extracting and selling gas that had migrated from an external source.

The Centre challenged this in the Delhi High Court, where a single-judge bench dismissed it in May 2024. After an appeal, a Delhi High Court division bench set aside the single-judge bench’s order and the arbitral award, saying they contradicted the settled position of law.

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The RIL consortium then took the matter to the top court.