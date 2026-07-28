Kerala woman’s new doors show cracks, wood worker held liable, to pay Rs 65,000

After cracks allegedly appeared in the newly installed wooden doors soon after the housewarming ceremony at a woman’s home, the Kollam Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Kerala, held a woodwork mill liable for deficiency in service and ordered it to replace the “defective” wooden doors besides paying her Rs 65,000.

President S K Sreela and member Stanly Harold observed that the photographs produced by the complainant probabilise the allegation that the timber supplied was either of inferior quality or was not properly seasoned before manufacture.

“The defects appeared soon after installation, and the failure of the opposite party to rectify the same despite repeated opportunities, this commission is of the view that the complainant is entitled to replacement of the defective doors with doors conforming to the agreed specifications and of merchantable quality,” the July 18 order said.

On November 21, 2025, the complainant placed an order with Ansari Saw Mill at Kottiyam for the manufacture and supply of doors and window frames required for the construction of the complainant’s residential house, for a total consideration of Rs 1,27,500.

Cracks in new doors after housewarming

At the time of placing the order, the complainant specifically instructed that the main entrance door should be made of two-panel teak wood, the pooja room door should be made of jackfruit wood, and the remaining doors and window frames should be manufactured using good quality Sheelanthi wood.

The housewarming ceremony of the complainant’s residence was conducted on January 28, 2026. About a week thereafter, cracks started appearing on the main entrance door. The complainant immediately informed the mills, who requested her to wait for a week and assured her that the matter would be attended to. However, the cracks on the main door increased progressively. Despite repeated requests and reminders made by the complainant, the opposite party failed to take any remedial measures.

The complainant submitted that Rs 50,000 was incurred towards polishing, finishing and other related works. He again contacted the opposite party and forwarded photographs showing the defects in the doors. Nevertheless, they neither replaced the defective doors nor took any effective steps to rectify the defects.

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Despite service of notice, the opposite party failed to enter an appearance or file its version within the statutory period. Consequently, the complaint was proceeded ex parte against the opposite party, and the oral testimony remained unchallenged and unrebutted.

Award granted

The commission observed that the complainant had undergone considerable inconvenience and mental agony in having to repeatedly approach the Ansari Saw Mill for redressal without any response and in being compelled to initiate these proceedings. It ordered the mill to replace the defective doors free from defects, at its own cost, including the cost of removal of the existing defective doors and installation of the new doors within 45 days from this order.

The court also ordered the Ansari Saw Mill to pay Rs 50,000 towards the expenses incurred for polishing, finishing and allied works, and Rs 10,000 as compensation for the mental agony and inconvenience suffered along with Rs 5,000 towards the costs of these proceedings. It held that in case it fails to replace the defective doors within the time stipulated above, it must refund Rs 1.27 lakh together with the amount awarded at 9 per cent interest from the date of the order until realisation.

Consumer takeaway

A manufacturer or supplier undertaking to provide doors made from specified varieties of wood is expected to supply goods conforming to the agreed specifications and fit for their intended purpose. Failure to do so constitutes supply of defective goods.

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For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and Union territories (Kerala: 1800-425-1550) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.