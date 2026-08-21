Kerala woman misses hospital visit due to ‘6-hour halt’, bus operator to pay her Rs 22,000

The complainant alleged that the bus remained stranded for around six hours in a forest area near Thirunelli. (Image generated using AI)

A consumer commission in Kerala has directed a bus operator to refund a passenger’s ticket fare of Rs 2,849 and pay Rs 20,000 as compensation after she missed a scheduled appointment for tumour treatment due to an alleged six-hour halt during the journey.

President Priya S and member V Balakrishnan observed that the complainant’s case regarding deficiency of service and unfair trade practices stood proved in the absence of reply or evidence by the opposite party.

“Undoubtedly, the complainant was put to mental agony, hardship and inconvenience due to the unfair trade practice and deficiency of service of the opposite party, for which, she is entitled to be compensated adequately. We are of the view that a sum of Rs 20,000 will be reasonable compensation in this case,” the order read.