Kerala woman oversees home construction after builder ‘fails’, wins Rs 2.70 lakh payout

A woman working as a nurse has been awarded Rs 2.70 lakh by a consumer commission after a builder allegedly failed to properly construct her house, leaving her to arrange workers and materials herself. The nurse, who wanted to move with her parents and children from a dilapidated house, said the ordeal caused her financial loss and mental agony.

The complainant had entered into an agreement in November 2023 for construction, but she alleged that the builder did little beyond laying the foundation stone and failed to supervise the work, repeatedly asking her to pay separately for electrical, tiling and other work.

The Wayanad District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, presided over by Bindu R, along with members Beena M and A S Subhagan, passed the order on October 12, 2026.

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“She (complainant) spent money for the carpenter, for wiring work and for the tile work of the building. The complainant, who is working as a nurse, had to suffer a lot, which caused mental agony to the complainant and the acts of the opposite party (builder)amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practice from the side of the opposite party,” the commission said.

‘Builder failed to supervise construction’

As per the agreement, the builder was required to construct the house within eight to 10 months of November 2023 and hand over the keys to the complainant. She alleged that she had paid a total of Rs 6.91 lakh to the builder through its designated account, but it continued to demand additional payments contrary to the agreement.

According to her, none of the builder’s supervisors visited the site to oversee the work, leaving her to arrange the construction materials herself. In the absence of instructions from the builder, the workers carried out the work on their own, she alleged. She further claimed that despite repeated requests, the builder did not visit the site.

The complainant said she had to spend Rs 1.26 lakh on electrical work and tiles from her own pocket. She also alleged that she was asked to bear the expenses for other construction work, with the builder assuring her that the amounts would be adjusted against the total cost.

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The nurse said she was living with her parents and children in a dilapidated house and had started the construction using her meagre salary. She alleged that the builder took advantage of her circumstances and failed to honour the terms of the agreement.

Claiming deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, she approached the commission seeking Rs 2 lakh as compensation, besides other reliefs.

‘No inspection by builder’

The commission found that the builder had not turned up to contest the case even though it had issued an advocate notice to the complainant.

The commission noted that the builder had not even tried to come to the site, though she requested them to see the construction. It also found that the woman, after construction, had contacted the manager, and he directed her to proceed with the construction, and the amount can be deducted from the total amount charged by the builder.

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The commission directed the builder to pay an amount of Rs 2.50 lakh towards compensation for the loss and hardship sustained by the complainant. The commission is also directed to pay an amount of Rs 20,000 towards the cost of the proceedings within 30 days.

Takeaway

The ruling highlights that a builder cannot escape responsibility for agreed construction work by leaving the consumer to arrange labour, materials and supervision herself.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and Union territories (Kerala: 1800-425-1550) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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