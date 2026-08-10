Kerala woman gets Rs 1.40 lakh after man fails to pay dues, maintain 710 rubber trees

3 min readNew DelhiAug 10, 2026 06:30 PM IST
The Kasaragod Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission, Kerala, has awarded Rs 1.40 lakh to a 76-year-old woman after a man failed to pay her monthly share for tapping rubber from 710 trees on her land and maintain them. It held that his failure caused hardship to her, as she was dependent on agriculture for livelihood.
President Krishnan K and member Beena K G observed that the old women soley depending on the income from her agricultural land, which also included rubber cultivation, for her livelihood.
“The act of the opposite party (Rubber tapper) caused huge financial loss and mental stress to the aged complainant. The complainant’s loss and agony have to be compensated in terms of money. The opposite party is bound to comply the terms of the agreement,” the July 20 order said.
Income dues, failed agreement
According to the facts, the 76-year-old woman, owner of an agricultural land with rubber trees, in Jayapuram, Munnadu Village, depends on the income from the land. The man approach ehr to tap rubber from the trees, and they agreed on November 1, 2024, covering 710 rubber trees for the period from November 1, 2024 to March 30, 2025.
It was stated that under the agreement, the man would tap and use the rubber sheets and pay the woman Rs 22,000 every month by the 10th. He also agreed to clear the bushes and periodically fertilise the rubber trees as per the said agreement.
The woman alleged that the man failed ot pay the agreed amount and did not maintain the rubber trees, causing her financial loss. Consequently, she approached the police station on April 26, 2025, regarding the unpaid amount, and the man appeared before the police and agreed to pay the amount but did not.
The woman then approached the commission, seeking Rs 1.10 lakh for five months of unpaid income, Rs 50,000 as compensation and Rs 5,000 as litigation costs. The man did not appear before the commission despite notice and was therefore set ex parte.
‘Award granted’
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The commission held that with no evidence from the man to counter the woman’s complaint claims, it found serious deficiency in service and unfair trade practice on his part. It said the man caused huge financial loss and mental stress to the aged woman.
The commission awarded the old woman Rs 1.10 lakh towards the unpaid income, Rs 25,000 as compensation for the hardship caused and Rs 5,000 towards litigation costs.
Consumer Takeaway
The ruling highlights that after coming into an agreement, any of the parties’ failure to pay the agreed share of income would amount to a breach of the agreement and deficiency in service.
For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and Union territories (Kerala: 1800-425-1550) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.
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