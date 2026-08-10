Kerala woman gets Rs 1.40 lakh after man fails to pay dues, maintain 710 rubber trees

The complainant is a senior citizen, aged above 76 years, who lives with the income derived from her small agricultural land consisting of Rubber. (AI-generated image)

The Kasaragod Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission, Kerala, has awarded Rs 1.40 lakh to a 76-year-old woman after a man failed to pay her monthly share for tapping rubber from 710 trees on her land and maintain them. It held that his failure caused hardship to her, as she was dependent on agriculture for livelihood.

President Krishnan K and member Beena K G observed that the old women soley depending on the income from her agricultural land, which also included rubber cultivation, for her livelihood.

“The act of the opposite party (Rubber tapper) caused huge financial loss and mental stress to the aged complainant. The complainant’s loss and agony have to be compensated in terms of money. The opposite party is bound to comply the terms of the agreement,” the July 20 order said.