Kerala woman gets Rs 1.40 lakh after man fails to pay dues, maintain 710 rubber trees

A Kerala Consumer Commission ordered the man to pay Rs 1.10 lakh in unpaid income, Rs 25,000 compensation and Rs 5,000 costs to a 76-year-old woman.

Written by: Somya Panwar
3 min readNew DelhiAug 10, 2026 06:30 PM IST
Consumer court news Kerala Rubber trees Kerala woman Agreement The complainant is a senior citizen, aged above 76 years, who lives with the income derived from her small agricultural land consisting of Rubber. (AI-generated image)
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The Kasaragod Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission, Kerala, has awarded Rs 1.40 lakh to a 76-year-old woman after a man failed to pay her monthly share for tapping rubber from 710 trees on her land and maintain them. It held that his failure caused hardship to her, as she was dependent on agriculture for livelihood.

President Krishnan K and member Beena K G observed that the old women soley depending on the income from her agricultural land, which also included rubber cultivation, for her livelihood. 

“The act of the opposite party (Rubber tapper) caused huge financial loss and mental stress to the aged complainant. The complainant’s loss and agony have to be compensated in terms of money. The opposite party is bound to comply the terms of the agreement,” the July 20 order said.

Income dues, failed agreement

According to the facts, the  76-year-old woman, owner of an agricultural land with rubber trees, in Jayapuram, Munnadu Village, depends on the income from the land. The man approach ehr to tap rubber from the trees, and they agreed on November 1, 2024, covering 710 rubber trees for the period from November 1, 2024 to March 30, 2025.

It was stated that under the agreement, the man would tap and use the rubber sheets and pay the woman Rs 22,000 every month by the 10th. He also agreed to clear the bushes and periodically fertilise the rubber trees as per the said agreement

The woman alleged that the man failed ot pay the agreed amount and did not maintain the rubber trees, causing her financial loss. Consequently, she approached the police station on April 26, 2025, regarding the unpaid amount, and the man appeared before the police and agreed to pay the amount but did not.

The woman then approached the commission, seeking Rs 1.10 lakh for five months of unpaid income, Rs 50,000 as compensation and Rs 5,000 as litigation costs. The man did not appear before the commission despite notice and was therefore set ex parte.

‘Award granted’

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The commission held that with no evidence from the man to counter the woman’s complaint claims, it found serious deficiency in service and unfair trade practice on his part. It said the man caused huge financial loss and mental stress to the aged woman.

 The commission awarded the old woman Rs 1.10 lakh towards the unpaid income, Rs 25,000 as compensation for the hardship caused and Rs 5,000 towards litigation costs.

Consumer Takeaway

The ruling highlights that after coming into an agreement, any of the parties’ failure to pay the agreed share of income would amount to a breach of the agreement and deficiency in service.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and Union territories (Kerala: 1800-425-1550) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance. 

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Somya Panwar
Somya Panwar
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Somya Panwar is a legal journalist at The Indian Express (Digital), where she covers the various High Courts across the country and the Supreme Court of India. Her writing is driven by a deep interest in how law influences society, particularly in areas of gender, feminism, and women’s rights. She is especially drawn to stories that examine questions of equality, autonomy, and social justice through the lens of the courts. Her work aims to make complex legal developments accessible, contextual, and relevant to everyday readers, with a focus on explaining what court decisions mean beyond legal jargon and how they shape public life. Alongside reporting, she manages the social media presence for Indian Express Legal, where she designs and curates posts using her understanding of digital trends, audience behaviour, and visual communication. Combining legal insight with strategic content design, she works on building engagement and expanding the desk’s digital reach. Somya holds a B.A. LL.B and a Master’s degree in Journalism. Before moving fully into media, she gained experience in litigation and briefly worked in corporate, giving her reporting a strong foundation. ... Read More

 

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