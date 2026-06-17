Man challenges Rs 79,808 water bill, wins new meter, Rs 28,000 award and bill set aside

The complainant used to take a very small quantity of water from the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) water line as he has a well. (Ai-generated image)

Setting aside an exorbitant water bill of Rs 79,808 raised against a man, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Thiruvananthapuram, directed the Kerala Water Authority to replace his defective water meter and pay him Rs 28,000 as compensation and litigation costs.

President P V Jayarajan and the members Preetha G Nair and Viju V R directed the Kerala Water Authority to comply with the order within one month, failing which the amount, excluding litigation costs, would carry interest at 8 per cent per annum from the date of default.

“So in the absence of evidence from the part of opposite parties 1 (Assistant Executive Engineer) and 2 (Executive Engineer), we cannot say that the water leakage has happened after the meter point. Hence, the opposite parties 1 and 2 have failed to prove that the meter of the complainant was working in good condition. The issuance of an exorbitant water bill to the complainant without any cogent reason amounts to deficiency in service,” the commission said on June 8.