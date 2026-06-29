Couldn’t ‘enjoy tv programs’, subscriber wins Rs 13,000 from local cable operator

4 min readNew DelhiJun 29, 2026 08:00 PM IST
In a relief to a subscriber, the Kasaragod District Consumer Commission directed Kerala Vision Network and a local cable operator to restore the service and pay Rs 13,000 to the complainant after finding that his TV service was shut down despite payment being made.
President Krishnan K and Member Beena K G observed that despite several requests and complaints, the cable operator and network company failed to resolve the complainant’s issue.
“The said act of the opposite parties (local cable operator and Kerala Vision Network) was against the terms and conditions entered into between them, and consumer rights. There is gross deficiency in service on the part of opposite parties which caused severe inconveniences, monetary loss and hardships to the complainant. Hence, the complainant is entitled to relief in this case,” the June 15 order noted.
The complainant is a resident of Chengala Grama Panchayath and a subscriber to the Kerala Vision Network cable connection. From June 14, 2024, onwards, he was not availing the net connection to his TV.
He contended that it kept showing ‘no channel or bad signal ’, and hence the complainant was unable to enjoy TV programs. He stated that despite repeatedly contacting the network operator and requesting several times to provide a clear connection, no steps were taken by the local cable operator and Kerala Vision Network to redress the grievance of the complainant.
The complainant alleged that his cable connection was disconnected by the local cable operator without any prior notice. he added that there was deficiency in service and unfair trade practice on the part of the cable operator which caused mental agony and loss to the complainant.
The complainant stated that the card bearing the name Kerala Vision Kasaragod was provided by the local cable operator, and hence the complainant is seeking compensation of Rs 25,000 from Kerala Vision Network and the cable operator.
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‘Door lock, no such person’
- The court observed that the notice issued to the local cable operators and Kerala Vision Network was returned with the remark “door lock, no such person”, and was set ex parte.
- The court noted that the complainant had annexed screenshots of payment of subscription card of Kerala Vision Network.
- The said act of the opposite parties (local cable operator and Kerala Vision Network) was against the terms and conditions entered into between them, and consumer rights.
- There is gross deficiency in service on the part of the opposite parties which caused severe inconvenience, monetary loss and hardships to the complainant, the commission said.
- Therefore, the complainant sought relief including reconnection and compensation.
Relief granted
The District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission, Kasaragod observed that the complainant is entitled to get re-connection of the Kerala Vision cable network along with compensation as damages.
The Commission, taking note of the inconvenience, directed the cable operator and the Kerala Vision Network to give reconnection of the cable along with a compensation of Rs. 10,000 and cost of litigation of Rs. 3,000 to the complainant within 30 days from the date of this order.
Consumer takeaway
The ruling underscores that the cable operator and the network company have legal obligations and responsibilities toward their consumers. They have to ensure that the consumers can enjoy the network they have subscribed for without any technical issue.
It also highlights that a company, when proven deficient in part of their service, has to compensate the consumer with whatever is deemed necessary by the consumer court. Aggrieved consumers may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Kerala helpline: 1800-425-1550) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.