Couldn’t ‘enjoy tv programs’, subscriber wins Rs 13,000 from local cable operator

The complainant alleged that his cable connection was disconnected by the local cable operator without any prior notice. (AI-generated image)

In a relief to a subscriber, the Kasaragod District Consumer Commission directed Kerala Vision Network and a local cable operator to restore the service and pay Rs 13,000 to the complainant after finding that his TV service was shut down despite payment being made.

President Krishnan K and Member Beena K G observed that despite several requests and complaints, the cable operator and network company failed to resolve the complainant’s issue.

“The said act of the opposite parties (local cable operator and Kerala Vision Network) was against the terms and conditions entered into between them, and consumer rights. There is gross deficiency in service on the part of opposite parties which caused severe inconveniences, monetary loss and hardships to the complainant. Hence, the complainant is entitled to relief in this case,” the June 15 order noted.