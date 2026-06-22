CBSE students fail to get Kerala High Court relief against engineering admissions criteria

The petitioners contended that while introducing a new standardisation formula, the state government bypassed the findings of the standardisation review committee. (AI-generated image)

Reiterating that the government’s decision to formulate educational policies was not amenable to judicial review, a division bench of the Kerala High Court has affirmed a ruling that rejected the claims of Class 12 CBSE students against the new criteria adopted under the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) entrance examination prospectus 2026.

A bench of Justices Anil K Narendran and Muralee Krishna S, while upholding the single judge’s order of June 8, which was reported by The Indian Express, observed that such policies can be changed only if it is contrary to constitutional provisions.

“Such policies can be interfered with only if it is demonstrated that the policy is contrary to any statutory provision or the Constitution of India or is totally absurd that no reasonable or prudent person could have adopted it,” the court held in its latest order dated June 19.