IRCTC ordered to refund Re 1 to Kerala passenger over cancelled ticket shortfall

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A Kerala passenger who received Re 1 less in his refund after cancelling a train ticket has won the refund in a consumer battle with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). The Kasaragod District Consumer Commission has directed the operator to pay him the amount along with Rs 3,100 payout.
President Krishnan K and member Beena KG ordered the railway ticketing corporation to pay Rs 100 as compensation for deficiency in service and Rs 3,000 towards litigation costs.
“…complaint is allowed in part opposite party directed to refund Rs 1 with 9% interest from date of cancellation of date of ticket that is 17.08.2024 till realisation and Rs 100 towards compensation for deficiency in service and unfair trade practices and Rs 3000 as cost of litigation to the complainant within 30 days,” the commission ordered.
The complainant had booked an AC three-tier train ticket for Rs 553 on August 11, 2024, for a journey scheduled for August 20. He cancelled the ticket on August 17, more than 48 hours before the scheduled journey. According to the complaint, IRCTC deducted Rs 180 as cancellation charges and 5 per cent GST, amounting to Rs 9. The commission recorded that the amount refundable to the passenger was Rs 341, but IRCTC refunded only Rs 340, leaving a shortfall of Re 1.
The complainant approached the commission, alleging that the shortfall had caused him confusion, mental agony and a breach of trust. He sought Rs 1 lakh as compensation for confusion, another Rs 1 lakh for breach of trust, Rs 5,000 towards litigation costs and the remaining Re 1.
IRCTC filed its version however it was rejected by the commission on the ground that it was barred by limitation.
The commission noted that IRCTC had not attempted to justify the deduction of Re 1. It held that the failure to refund the exact amount due constituted deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice, making the corporation liable to refund the shortfall and pay compensation.
“Just because one rupees is paid less the said fact really counts and complainant is entitled to Rs 100 as compensation. Complainant is also eligible for cost of litigation fixed as Rs 3,000,” the order read.
The commission partly allowed the complaint and directed IRCTC to refund Re 1 and pay Rs 100 as compensation and Rs 3,000 towards litigation costs. It directed the corporation to comply within 30 days of receiving the order.
Even a shortfall of Re 1 in a refund can amount to deficiency in service, and service providers must ensure that customers receive the exact amount due to them.
For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and union territories (Kerala: 1800-425-1550) or call the National Consumer Helpline on 1915 for assistance.
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