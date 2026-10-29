IRCTC ordered to refund Re 1 to Kerala passenger over cancelled ticket shortfall

A Kerala passenger who received Re 1 less in his refund after cancelling a train ticket has won the refund in a consumer battle with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). The Kasaragod District Consumer Commission has directed the operator to pay him the amount along with Rs 3,100 payout.

President Krishnan K and member Beena KG ordered the railway ticketing corporation to pay Rs 100 as compensation for deficiency in service and Rs 3,000 towards litigation costs.

“…complaint is allowed in part opposite party directed to refund Rs 1 with 9% interest from date of cancellation of date of ticket that is 17.08.2024 till realisation and Rs 100 towards compensation for deficiency in service and unfair trade practices and Rs 3000 as cost of litigation to the complainant within 30 days,” the commission ordered.