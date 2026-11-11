Kerala man wins Rs 5.10 lakh as contractor leaves home renovation work ‘incomplete’

A man hired a contractor to renovate his house before his daughter’s engagement but was forced to engage another contractor to complete the unfinished work. A Kerala consumer commission has now directed the contractor to pay Rs 5.10 lakh for failing to complete the renovation and leaving behind defective work.

President Ravi Susha, along with members Molykutty Mathew and Sajeesh K P, also noted that the man hired an expert engineer before engaging another contractor, who found several incomplete works and construction defects, including a misplaced drainage line and improper structural joining of a sunshade.

“The opposite party (contractor) is bound to redress the grievances caused to the complainant. Therefore, we hold that the opposite party is liable to refund Rs 4 lakhs, the excess amount already collected by the opposite party from the complainant, along with Rs 1 lakh as compensation for mental agony caused to the complainant and Rs 10,000 as litigation cost,” the October 13 order read.

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Renovation work not done within given time

The man claimed that he had a double-storied residential house and wanted to renovate it before his daughter’s engagement in April 2025. He entered into an oral agreement with the said contractor to renovate the wash area, pergola area, flooring works, bedroom attached toilet, other toilet, etc. He added that, as per the advertisement and assurance of the contractor that he is an experienced contractor in this field and that several employees and labourers are under his custody, he entrusted the work to him.

The man also added that the contractor agreed to complete the renovation work of the residential building before his daughter’s engagement and paid Rs 6 lakh to him. However, the contractor failed to complete the work despite being reminded about the engagement and the relatives and friends expected to attend the function. The man was consequently forced to hire another contractor to finish the remaining work.

Before completing the renovation work, the complainant approached an A-Grade civil engineer to inspect the residential house.

The engineer found that the wash area and drainage line were improperly aligned and misplaced, potentially causing functional problems. Work in the pergola, flooring, bedroom and toilets was also incomplete, with several fixtures and filling works still pending. The engineer assessed the value of the works and the remaining work, including the reported defects, at approximately Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 6 lakh.

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The man finally moved the commission, alleging that such improper and negligent construction practice constitutes a serious construction defect. Advocate Subhash Chandran represented the man.

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‘Contractor liable to pay’

The commission noted that the contractor unclaimed the notice and intimation given to him.

The commission took note of the expert engineer’s report, which clearly showed that the defects occurred in the work and assessed the total value of all works to be done, considering the bad work of the contractor at approximately Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 6 lakh. “So it is clear that after receiving Rs 9 lakhs from the complainant, the opposite party (contractor) is not ready to complete the work as agreed,” it noted.

Noting that the man had claimed that the contractor had completed the work for only Rs 5 lakhs, the commission held that the contractor is liable to return the excess amount of Rs 4 lakhs to the complainant.

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Holding the contractor liable for deficiency in service, the commission ordered him to refund Rs 4 lakh, pay Rs 1 lakh as compensation and Rs 10,000 towards litigation costs.

Takeaway

The ruling highlights that a contractor can be held liable for deficiency in service when work is left incomplete despite receiving the agreed payment, forcing the homeowner to incur further expenses to get it finished.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and Union territories (Kerala: 1800-425-1550) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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