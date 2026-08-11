Kerala man wins Rs 1.36 lakh payout after missing connecting flight to Riyadh

The airline said its Mumbai airport manager made efforts to accommodate the man on the next available flight to Riyadh, but no seats were available. (AI-generated image)

A Kerala consumer forum has directed Air India officials to pay Rs 1.36 lakh in compensation after a delay of over three hours in its Thiruvananthapuram-Mumbai flight allegedly caused a passenger to miss his confirmed connecting flight to Riyadh and left him stranded in Mumbai airport for nearly 24 hours.

President P V Jayarajan, along with members Preetha G Nair and Viju V R, of the Thiruvananthapuram Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission held that the airline is duty-bound to take care of passengers who miss connecting flights and provide them with timely information about the delay and valid reasons for it.

“In this case, the opposite parties 1 to 4 (Air India officials) have not produced any evidence to prove that they have intimated the passenger regarding the delay of the flight nor regarding the assistance given to the passenger. The husband of the complainant has suffered monetary loss and mental agony due to the act of opposite parties 1 to 4,” the July 15 order read.