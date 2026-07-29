Kerala man orders Rs 359 earbuds gets ‘wrong’ brand, wins Rs 8,359 payout

The commission was hearing a complaint filed by a man who ordered the earbuds in April 2025 from a Gurugram-based online marketplace, Vle Bazaar. (AI-generated image)

A Kerala consumer commission has found an online marketplace guilty of deficiency in service after a man was delivered BoAT earbuds instead of his choice of brand, WeCool, and ordered a Rs 8,359 payout.

President D B Binu, along with members Ramachandran V and Sreevidhia T N, was hearing the complaint filed by one Santosh who ordered the earbuds in April 2025 from a Gurugram-based online marketplace, Vle Bazaar.

“The intentional non-appearance of the opposite party (Vle Bazaar) and non-participation in the proceedings of the Commission even after receiving the notice sent from the commission very clearly shows that the opposite party has nothing to offer against the allegations of the complaint, which amounts to admission of the statements made by the complainant,” the July 14 order read.