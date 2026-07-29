Kerala man orders Rs 359 earbuds gets ‘wrong’ brand, wins Rs 8,359 payout

3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 29, 2026 10:19 AM IST
A Kerala consumer commission has found an online marketplace guilty of deficiency in service after a man was delivered BoAT earbuds instead of his choice of brand, WeCool, and ordered a Rs 8,359 payout.
President D B Binu, along with members Ramachandran V and Sreevidhia T N, was hearing the complaint filed by one Santosh who ordered the earbuds in April 2025 from a Gurugram-based online marketplace, Vle Bazaar.
“The intentional non-appearance of the opposite party (Vle Bazaar) and non-participation in the proceedings of the Commission even after receiving the notice sent from the commission very clearly shows that the opposite party has nothing to offer against the allegations of the complaint, which amounts to admission of the statements made by the complainant,” the July 14 order read.
‘Got earbuds of boAT company’
The complainant, one Santhosh Kumar, claimed that he had ordered to purchase WeCool Moonwalk mini earbuds with magnetic charging case with digital battery indicator for crisp yellow through online platform Vle Bazaar on April 14, 2025.
However, he added that later, on April 30, 2025, he had received earbuds of ‘boAT Company ’, to which he immediately contacted the platform. The man claimed that he was told to send an email along with photographs to the mail ID provided by them but allegedly has not received any response from them. He claimed that he tried to contact them on different dates, but there was no response from them.
He alleged that supplying another product deviating from the product ordered and not taking it back amounts to deficiency of service and unfair trade practice and approached the commission seeking refund of the amount paid along with the compensation.
‘No reason to disbelieve’
The commission found that the complainant had paid an amount of Rs 359 to the platform by way of electronic payment and said, “The statements of the complainant need not be disbelieved and is to be taken into account that he had received a wrong product instead of the one ordered and that the opposite party(online marketplace) had not taken the wrong product issued by them back in the absence of any contra evidence.”
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The commission directed the Gurugram-based online marketplace to return Rs 359 to the complainant with 9 per cent interest from the date of the order till realisation. It also directed the marketplace to pay Rs 5,000 as compensation for mental agony and hardship and Rs 3,000 towards litigation costs.
The commission directed the platform to comply with the order within 45 days.
Significance of ruling
This ruling highlights that online marketplaces must deliver the products consumers order and promptly address their grievances. Failure to do so may amount to a deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, attracting consumer forum penalties.
For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and Union territories (Kerala: 1800-425-1550) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.