Kerala man finds ‘hair’ in Udupi dish, wins Rs 8,000 payout from hotel

Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express (Digital), where he specialises in legal j... Read More
A hotel in Karnataka has been directed to pay Rs 8,000 to a customer after he allegedly found hair in his breakfast and was insisted on paying for the ‘contaminated’ dish despite informing them about it.
President Krishnan K and member Beena K G of the Kasaragod District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed the hotel to pay Rs 5,000 as compensation and Rs 3,000 towards litigation costs.
“Complaint is partly allowed, directing opposite party to pay compensation of Rs 5000 along with cost of litigation of Rs. 3000 to the complainant within 30 days from the date of receipt of copy of this order,” the order read.
The complainant stated that he had visited the hotel with a friend on September 28, 2025, while travelling from Manjeshwar to Madikeri. According to the complaint, he found hair embedded in the Sajjige Avalakki served to him for breakfast. Sajjige Avalakki (also known as Sajjige Bajil or Uppittu Avalakki) is a traditional breakfast from the Tulunadu, Udupi, and Mangalore regions of coastal Karnataka.
After the complainant noticed the hair, he stopped eating and brought the issue to the staff’s attention. The waiter allegedly acknowledged the problem and took the plate back. The complainant told the commission that instead of removing the dish from the bill, the hotel staff insisted that he pay for it. When he questioned this, an employee allegedly behaved rudely in front of other customers.
The complainant said he was humiliated and forced to pay the entire bill of Rs 180, even though he had not consumed the contaminated dish.
He subsequently sent a legal notice to the hotel. In its reply to the notice, the hotel admitted the mistake by its staff and apologised. The hotel further offered to refund the amount charged for the food. It however did not appear before the consumer commission despite being served notice and was proceeded against ex parte.
The commission, after examining the photographs of the contaminated food, payment receipt, bill and the hotel’s reply, held that the customer was entitled to relief. “The relief claimed by the complainant is Rs 25,000 as compensation for mental agony, hardships etc along with Rs 3000 as legal litigation costs. Considering the facts of this case we hold that an amount of Rs 5000 is a reasonable compensation in this case,” the order read.
It thus directed the hotel to pay Rs 5,000 as compensation and Rs 3,000 towards litigation costs.
Restaurants and hotels must maintain proper hygiene while preparing and serving food. If a customer is served contaminated food, they cannot be compelled to pay for it.
For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and union territories (Kerala: 1800-425-1550) or call the National Consumer Helpline on 1915 for assistance.