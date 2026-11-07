Kerala man finds ‘hair’ in Udupi dish, wins Rs 8,000 payout from hotel

A hotel in Karnataka has been directed to pay Rs 8,000 to a customer after he allegedly found hair in his breakfast and was insisted on paying for the ‘contaminated’ dish despite informing them about it.

President Krishnan K and member Beena K G of the Kasaragod District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed the hotel to pay Rs 5,000 as compensation and Rs 3,000 towards litigation costs.

“Complaint is partly allowed, directing opposite party to pay compensation of Rs 5000 along with cost of litigation of Rs. 3000 to the complainant within 30 days from the date of receipt of copy of this order,” the order read.