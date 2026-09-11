Kerala hospital to pay Rs 1.14 lakh to patient over ‘fake signature’ to insurer, inflated bill

A Kerala consumer commission recently ordered a hospital to pay a man Rs 1.14 lakh after he was hospitalised with severe gastric pain in October 2025, and the hospital allegedly overcharged him for treatment and submitted a bill to his insurer containing a signature he said was not his.

The man was initially told that his treatment would cost around Rs 40,000, but the hospital later submitted a bill of about Rs 1.30 lakh to the insurer, of which Rs 1.19 lakh was sanctioned.

President S K Sreela, along with member Stanly H of the Kollam District Consumer Commission, was hearing a complaint filed by the man on August 19 and found the hospital deficient in service.

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“The complainant has succeeded in establishing, on the basis of his unrebutted testimony and documentary evidence, that the conduct complained of amounts to deficiency in service and that his grievance regarding the disputed document and excessive billing has not been satisfactorily explained by the opposite party (hospital),” the August 19 order read.

Charged above actual treatment expenses

The man claimed that he was admitted to the hospital on October 30, 2025, at about 1.45 pm, with severe gastric pain. As the pain was unbearable, he was admitted to the ICU for about 12 hours and then shifted to a room the next day. The hospital allegedly told him that he could be discharged on November 3 and that the approximate treatment expenses would be Rs 40,000.

Since the man had medical insurance coverage of Rs 2.50 lakh, he agreed to submit the medical bills to the insurer, while agreeing to pay any amount not covered by the insurance.

According to the man, however, the hospital later submitted a bill of approximately Rs 1.30 lakh to the insurer, out of which Rs 1.19 lakh was sanctioned. He questioned the hospital, saying the treatment he received did not justify such a high bill.

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The hospital allegedly explained that inpatient treatment costs were higher than outpatient treatment, resulting in the higher charges. He also alleged that the signature appearing against his name in the bill submitted to the insurance company was not his.

The complainant moved the commission, alleging that the hospital had excessively collected or claimed around Rs 79,000 over the actual treatment expenses. He sought a refund of the amount and Rs 4 lakh as compensation for the alleged deficiency in service and unfair conduct.

‘No explanation by hospital’

The commission noted that the hospital did not appear despite receiving notice and did not file its version. It also highlighted the patient’s allegation that the signature against his name in the bill was not his.

It said the hospital, which was responsible for the medical and billing records and had relied on or submitted the document, was the proper party to explain how it came into existence. However, the hospital offered no explanation.

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“The commission is therefore justified in accepting the complainant’s evidence regarding the disputed signature, particularly when the same has not been challenged by way of cross-examination or contradicted by any evidence on the side of the opposite party,” it said.

Accordingly, the commission directed the hospital to refund Rs 79,000 to the complainant, being the amount alleged to have been excessively collected. The hospital was also asked to pay Rs 25,000 as compensation to the complainant towards the mental agony, inconvenience and hardship caused by the deficiency in service.

Lastly, the commission directed the hospital to pay Rs 10,000 towards litigation costs, with the directions to be complied with within 45 days.

Takeaway

This ruling highlights that a hospital cannot submit an unexplained bill or disputed document against a patient and then avoid accountability when the patient challenges it.

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For consumer-related grievances, individuals can contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and Union territories (Kerala: 1800-425-1550) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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