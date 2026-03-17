Widow’s remarriage no ground to deny dependency claim over husband’s death in motor accidents, rules Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court compensation news: In a significant ruling, the Kerala High Court recently held that a widow’s remarriage or employment cannot be grounds to deny “dependency compensation” claim after the death of their husbands in motor accidents.
“The tribunal has found that she, being employed and remarried, is not entitled for dependency compensation. That does not however exclude her from claiming compensation. The material date for deciding the compensation is the date of accident/death. Any subsequent act cannot deprive her from compensation,” the order read.
The court ordered grant of an additional amount of Rs 11.28 lakh under the head loss of dependency to the widow. It observed that the disallowance of dependency compensation by the tribunal was unjustifiable.
‘Totally unjustifiable’
Admittedly, the claimant was the wife of the deceased at the time of accident.
Though the accident was in the year 2009, the claim petition was filed in the year 2011, while the petitioner was unmarried.
Thereafter in 2013 during examination before the tribunal, she had deposed that she remarried a panchayat employee.
Though she had a job at the time of accident, that cannot be a reason to deprive her from dependency compensation because, the claim petitioner was also in her young age at the time of accident and death of the husband has resulted into loss of dependency.
The appellant had to remarry due to the untimely death of her husband. If a view is taken by the court disentitling a woman on account of her remarriage, the court will be discouraging the widow from remarrying, after her husband’s death.
This court in Glanis and others v Lazar Manjila and others held that while computing compensation for dependency of a widow on the death of her husband under Section166 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, her remarriage shall not be a decisive factor.
The Bombay High Court in Bajaj Alliance General Insurance Company Ltd v Pushpa Narayan Khurde and others took a similar view and awarded compensation to a widow who remarried.
The death occurred in 2009.
Though she was employed at the time of accident, being the wife of the deceased, having lost her husband at a very young age, the disallowance of dependency compensation by the tribunal is totally unjustifiable.
The appellant is entitled to compensation under the head loss of dependency.
However, the compensation awarded by the tribunal under the head loss of estate has to be deducted from the compensation now being awarded by this court under the head loss of dependency.
The appellant is awarded an additional amount of Rs 11.64 lakh over and above the amount awarded by the tribunal with interest at the rate of 7.5% per annum from the date of petition till realisation and proportionate costs.
Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience.
Expertise
Legal Core Competency: Ashish is a law graduate (BA LLB) from IME Law College, CCSU. This academic foundation allows him to move beyond surface-level reporting, offering readers a deep-dive into the technicalities of statutes, case law, and legal precedents.
Specialized Legal Reporting: His work at The Indian Express focuses on translating the often-dense proceedings of India's top courts into clear, actionable news. His expertise includes:
Judicial Analysis: Breaking down complex orders from the Supreme Court and various High Courts.
Legal Developments: Monitoring legislative changes and their practical implications for the public and the legal fraternity.
Industry Experience: With over 5 years in the field, Ashish has contributed to several niche legal and professional platforms, honing his ability to communicate complex information. His previous experience includes:
Lawsikho: Gaining insights into legal education and practical law.
Verdictum: Focusing on high-quality legal news and court updates.
Enterslice: Working at the intersection of legal, financial, and advisory services. ... Read More