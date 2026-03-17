Widow’s remarriage no ground to deny dependency claim over husband’s death in motor accidents, rules Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court ordered grant of an additional amount of Rs 11,28,192 under the head loss of dependency. (Image generated using AI)

Kerala High Court compensation news: In a significant ruling, the Kerala High Court recently held that a widow’s remarriage or employment cannot be grounds to deny “dependency compensation” claim after the death of their husbands in motor accidents.

Justice Shoba Annamma Eapen‘s ruling came while partially allowing a woman’s appeal for the enhancement of compensation awarded by a Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Kollam.

“The tribunal has found that she, being employed and remarried, is not entitled for dependency compensation. That does not however exclude her from claiming compensation. The material date for deciding the compensation is the date of accident/death. Any subsequent act cannot deprive her from compensation,” the order read.