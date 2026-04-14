No age proof? Why Kerala High Court upheld a POCSO conviction based on an 8-year-old’s word

The Kerala High Court was hearing the plea of the accused challenging the conviction and sentence imposed on him by a special court in August 2015. (Image generated using AI)

Kerala High Court news: The Kerala High Court recently upheld the conviction of a security guard for sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl, holding that the child’s consistent testimony, supported by her mother, was sufficient proof despite the absence of documentary evidence on age.

Justice A Badharudeen, on April 10, dismissed the appeal filed by the accused, affirming the trial court’s finding that he had committed offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The court upheld his conviction as well as the sentence of three years’ rigorous imprisonment.

Justice A Badharudeen dismissed the plea on April 10. Justice A Badharudeen dismissed the plea on April 10.

The Kerala High Court was hearing the plea of the accused challenging the conviction and sentence imposed on him by a special court in August 2015.