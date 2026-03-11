False entries, unpaid power bills: Kerala High Court upholds conviction of former police cashier for diverting Rs 3.6 lakh

The records showed that the funds withdrawn from the treasury were handed over to the accused and entered in the official cash books, the Kerala High Court observed. (Image generated using AI)

Kerala High Court news: Nearly three decades after alleged financial irregularities first surfaced in the office of the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala High Court has upheld the conviction of a former police cashier accused of misappropriating government funds of Rs 3.61 lakh meant for electricity payments.

Justice A Badharudeen was hearing a batch of criminal appeals filed by one Pushpakumary, a former cashier in the office of the Superintendent of Police (Telecommunications), Pattom, challenging her conviction by a special court in 2009.

“On an evaluation of the entire evidence, there is no reason to find any illegality in the conviction entered by the Special Court,” the high court said on March 4.