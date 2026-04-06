Festival donation or bribe? Kerala High Court upholds conviction of forest officer held in Rs 20,000 trap

The Kerala High Court was dealing with a plea of government officer challenging his conviction. (Image generated using AI)

Kerala High Court news: The Kerala High Court had dismissed a plea filed by a section forest officer and upheld his conviction for demanding and accepting a bribe under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Justice A Badharudeen was dealing with a plea of a government officer challenging his conviction and sentence by a special judge, who allegedly demanded and accepted illegal gratification from a timber merchant.

“Regarding the mode of proof of a bribe demand, if the bribe giver makes an offer to pay without any demand from the public servant, and the latter simply accepts the offer and receives the illegal gratification, it is a case of acceptance under Section 7 (offence relating to public servant being bribed) of the Act,” the court said on April 1.