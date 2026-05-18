‘Right to life includes reproduction’: Kerala High Court allows transgender man to freeze eggs after private clinic’s refusal

The court directed the petitioner to approach an ART bank to retrieve his oocytes and cryopreserve them for later use. (Image generated using AI)

Kerala High Court news: In a step towards inclusivity, the Kerala High Court recently permitted a transgender man to preserve his eggs, citing provisions of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021, after a private fertility centre refused the procedure.

Justice Shoba Annamma Eapen observed that the petitioner, being a biologically adult female, has the right to seek retrieval of oocytes, denial of which will amount to a violation of the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution.

Justice Shoba Annamma Eapen noted that the ART Act does not define who all are included within the term “woman”. Justice Shoba Annamma Eapen noted that the ART Act does not define who all are included within the term “woman”.

“The petitioner, biologically being an adult female person, has got the right to seek retrieval of oocytes, denial of which will amount to violation of right to life that includes right to reproduction, under Article 21 of the Constitution of India,” the Kerala High Court noted in its order dated May 15.