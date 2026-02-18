Kerala High Court: Threatening words uttered in frustration don’t prove intent to kill, life sentences set aside

The Kerala High Court noted that there were no evidences supporting the intention of accused persons of killing the victim. (Image is created using AI)

Observing that the words uttered in anger or frustration cannot automatically suggest an intention to murder a person, the Kerala High Court recently reduced the charges of murder to voluntarily causing simple hurt for eight accused in a decade-old case.

Justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Jobin Sebastian were hearing the appeal of eight accused persons in a murder case, challenging the trial court’s order of life sentence.

Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Jobin Sebastian pointed out the clarity concerning the offences of homicide, murder and culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

“Words uttered in anger or frustration cannot automatically be equated with a settled intention to commit murder,” the court said in its February 17 order.