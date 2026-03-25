Can a candidate be disqualified without notice for lapse in filing election expenses? Kerala High Court answers

The case of the petitioners is that no notice has been issued to them before the impugned disqualification orders, the Kerala High Court noted. (Image generated using AI)

Kerala High Court news: The Kerala High Court recently ruled that the State Election Commission cannot disqualify a candidate for failure to lodge election expense accounts without affording them an opportunity of hearing.

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan allowed a batch of pleas filed by candidates who had contested the 2020 local body elections and were later disqualified by the State Election Commission for allegedly failing to submit accounts of poll expenses within the prescribed time.

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan said the State Election Commission must strictly follow the procedures set out. Justice P V Kunhikrishnan said the State Election Commission must strictly follow the procedures set out.

“A mandatory notice is necessary to the person concerned before taking a decision regarding disqualification under Section 33 of the Act 1994, and the State Election Commission should see that the notice is served and his version is considered before ordering disqualification,” the Kerala High Court said on March 16.