Husband killed wife for dowry: Why Kerala High Court invokes rare ‘Slayer Rule’ to block him from her property

The Kerala High Court was dealing with a plea where the victim's mother sought a declaration to claim a fixed deposit held in the couple's names. (Image generated using AI)

The Kerala High Court has held that a murderer is legally disqualified from inheriting the property of their victim, even when the governing law is silent on the matter.

Justice Easwaran S was hearing a plea of a victim’s mother, whose daughter was killed by her husband over dowry demand, and she was seeking the injunction and declaration of her daughter’s property in her name.

The trial courts dismissed the victim’s mother’s plea on the ground that the parties are governed by the Indian Succession Act, 1925, and unlike the provisions contained under the Hindu Succession Act, 1956, no provision disqualifies a husband who is a murderer of his wife, being disentitled to inherit the property of his wife.