‘Few officers disgrace entire system’: Kerala High Court flays official for ‘callous’ handling of property application

The actions of the RDO concerned are certainly unbecoming of the office he was occupying, the Kerala High Court stated. (Image generated using AI)

Kerala High Court news: Observing that the “insensitive and lackadaisical attitude” of a few officers erodes and disgraces the entire system, the Kerala High Court recently slammed a revenue divisional officer (RDO) who acted “callously” and “without the necessary care” while performing his duty.

The bench of Justices Devan Ramachandran and M B Snehalatha was hearing an appeal filed by the Malappuram district collector, challenging the single judge’s order imposing a cost of Rs 10,000 to be paid from the pocket of the RDO.

“The insensitivity and lackadaisical attitude a few of them (officers) exhibit in the discharge of their public duties and statutory obligations erode the entire system of its integrity and bring the system to disrepute,” the high court said in its January 30 order while absolving the RDO concerned from paying the cost imposed.