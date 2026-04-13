‘Unclean toilets, contamination’: Kerala High Court slams Devaswom Board over poor facilities at Kodungallur temple

The Kerala High Court noted that there are 409 temples managed by the Cochin Devaswom Board but the board has given the "least priority" to the primary needs of devotees. (Pic credit: Devaswom Board website)

Cochin Devaswom Board news: The Kerala High Court has pulled up the Cochin Devaswom Board for its “continued failure” to provide basic amenities at the historic Sree Kurumba Bhagavathi Temple in Kodungallur, and directed it to formulate a comprehensive scheme to ensure proper facilities for devotees.

Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar expressed strong displeasure and observed that despite managing 409 temples, the board has given the “least priority” to the primary needs of devotees, such as clean water and sanitation. The court was dealing with a complaint regarding unhygienic and inadequate facilities at the temple, which is managed by the Cochin Devaswom Board, an autonomous administrative body.