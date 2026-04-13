‘Unclean toilets, contamination’: Kerala High Court slams Devaswom Board over poor facilities at Kodungallur temple

7 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Apr 13, 2026 12:59 PM IST
The Kerala High Court noted that there are 409 temples managed by the Cochin Devaswom Board but the board has given the "least priority" to the primary needs of devotees. (Pic credit: Devaswom Board website)
Cochin Devaswom Board news: The Kerala High Court has pulled up the Cochin Devaswom Board for its “continued failure” to provide basic amenities at the historic Sree Kurumba Bhagavathi Temple in Kodungallur, and directed it to formulate a comprehensive scheme to ensure proper facilities for devotees.
Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar expressed strong displeasure and observed that despite managing 409 temples, the board has given the “least priority” to the primary needs of devotees, such as clean water and sanitation. The court was dealing with a complaint regarding unhygienic and inadequate facilities at the temple, which is managed by the Cochin Devaswom Board, an autonomous administrative body.
“Despite repeated directions from this court, it appears that the board is giving the least priority to the primary and basic needs of pilgrims. We strongly deprecate such an attitude on the part of the board. We…direct the Cochin Devaswom Board to formulate a scheme to ensure basic amenities and facilities for devotees in each of the temples under its control and superintendence,” the April 10 order read.
‘Ancient powerful devi temple’
The Kerala High Court emphasised that the board is duty-bound to provide essential facilities, such as clean toilets, safe drinking water, and a hygienic environment, and directed that separate toilet facilities be made available for men, women, transgender people, and persons with disabilities.
It highlighted that the Sree Kurumba Bhagavathi Temple, also called the Kodungallur Bhagavathy Temple, in Thrissur district, is one of the most ancient and powerful Devi temples in Kerala, dedicated to the goddess Bhadrakali.
Referring to the Kodungallur Bharani festival at the temple, the high court pointed out that it is one of the state’s most intense and ancient celebrations dedicated to the goddess Bhadrakali.
The court added that lakhs of devotees visit the temple during the annual festival, which symbolises the victory of good over evil.
Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar were hearing the plea alleging the unhygienic and inadequate facilities at the Sree Kurumba Bhagavathi Temple.
The court also referred to the Travancore-Cochin Hindu Religious Institutions Act, 1950, for analysing the duties of the Cochin Devaswom Board.
It was noted that the board is duty-bound to ensure basic facilities, such as a sufficient number of toilets, access to pure drinking water, proper parking facilities for the vehicles of devotees, and a clean and hygienic environment in and around the temples.
It was further highlighted that despite the repeated directions from this court, the board has not given priority to the primary and basic needs of pilgrims.
It strongly deprecated the board’s continued failure in the matter.
The Kerala High Court disposed of the plea with several guidelines to the Cochin Devaswom Board:
The board is directed to conduct a detailed assessment with regard to the basic facilities, such as the sufficiency of toilets, health, sanitation, and cleanliness in each temple under its control.
Following this, the commissioner, in consultation with the president and members of the board, must formulate a detailed scheme for the construction of toilet complexes for staff and the devotees, it instructed.
The court further asked for the provision for separate toilets for gents, ladies, transgender people and disabled individuals.
The Devaswom Board should come forward with an appropriate scheme to serve the devotees during festive seasons, when lakhs of pilgrims assemble in and around the temple within a short span of time.
The board is directed to ensure the provision of sufficient bio-toilets during the annual festival.
The Devaswom Board and Devaswom commissioner should ensure that all the temples under their control are kept clean and tidy in all respects, and the green protocols issued by the government from time to time are scrupulously followed.
They are also directed to ensure thorough cleaning of the temples and their premises at least once a month.
The court sought an affidavit from the board within three months, detailing the facilities available in each temple, as well as the number of devotees visiting the temple during normal periods and festival seasons.
The high court strongly directed that a detailed scheme for the construction of toilet complexes and restrooms be prepared within three months.
Inadequacies of amenities, facilities
The Kerala High Court was acting on a complaint filed by the convenor of the Sree Kurumbamma Bhakthajana Samithi, who alleged certain issues regarding the administration of the said temple, seeking the intervention of the court.
The claims were specifically with respect to the inadequacies of amenities and facilities for pilgrims.
One of the issues highlighted in that complaint was the lack of proper toilet facilities for the devotees, pointing out that even though an amount of Rs 5 is collected from the devotees, the toilets are kept unclean and unhygienic.
It was further alleged in the complaint that there is corruption in the ‘prasada oottu’ of the said temple. Prasada oottu is basically a daily ritual of serving free food to devotees at Kerala temples.
It was again emphasised that even though large amounts are collected from the devotees and public, the prasada oottu is limited to a certain number of devotees.
The complainant also highlighted that the temple employees deny devotees a satisfactory darshan.
Another significant issue highlighted was the insufficient provision of drinking water at Sree Kurumba Temple.
The water coolers installed in the temple were claimed not to be maintained properly, and the water was contaminated, pointing to various health hazards for devotees.
Standing counsel K P Sudheer, for the Devaswom Board, submitted that the Sree Kurumba Bhagavathi temple is one of the major temples under the control of the Cochin Devaswom Board. The main festival of the temple is Meenabharani or the Kodungallur Bharani festival, celebrated during March–April.
He added that lakhs of devotees visit the temple during the annual festival from different parts of the state and even from the neighbouring states.
It was further submitted that, considering the large inflow of devotees during the festival season, the facilities available at the temple cannot be said to be sufficient.
Senior government pleader Rashmi had also emphasised the need to provide more facilities and amenities for the devotees of the Sree Kurumba Bhagavathi Temple.
Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express, where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape.
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