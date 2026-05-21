Kerala High Court slams Centre’s ‘appeal in disguise’ to block retired Colonel’s disability pension
While rejecting the center's review plea, the Kerala High Court noted that the contentions raised by state regarding the entitlement of disability element of pension, it has already been considered in previous judgement.
The Kerala High Court has dismissed a review petition filed by the Union of India regarding the grant of disability element of pension to a retired Army officer, emphasising that review jurisdiction cannot be utilised as an appeal in disguise to re-litigate settled matters.
A division bench of Justices Anil K Narendran and Muralee Krishna S was dealing with a plea of the Union of India challenging the division bench order that upheld the tribunal order granting the disability element of pension to a retired Army officer who suffered a 20 per cent disability./
In its May 20 order, the court said, “The attempt of the petitioners is only to reagitate the issue already found against them by using the review jurisdiction as an appeal in disguise.”
Justices Anil K Narendran and Muralee Krishna S said that there was no ground to hold that the judgment suffered from any error.
The bench added that the petitioners now raised certain contentions regarding the entitlement of the respondent to the disability element of pension in view of the opinion of the release medical board, and also against the rounding off of the disability to 50 per cent, since it was assessed as 20 per cent by the release medical board. It continued that from the judgment, it can be seen that this court considered those aspects in detail in the judgment.
Court’s findings
In order to understand the circumstances that entitle the court to exercise its power of review, it would be appropriate to go through the provisions concerned as well as the law on the point laid down by the judgments of the apex court, as well as this court.
Section 114 and Order XLVII of the Code of Civil Procedure (CPC), 1908 are the relevant provisions as far as the review of a judgment or order of a court is concerned.
Section 114 of the CPC reads that any person considering himself aggrieved by a decree or order from which an appeal is allowed by this Code, but from which no appeal has been preferred.
By a decree or order from which no appeal is allowed by this Code, or by a decision on a reference from a court of small causes, may apply for a review of judgment to the court which passed the decree or made the order, and the court may make such order thereon as it thinks fit.
Dispute over disability element of pension
The Union of India filed a petition seeking to review a May 2025 judgment that had dismissed a petition against a previous tribunal order in favour of a retired colonel. The colonel was discharged in year 2000.
Representing the Union of India, senior panel counsel T C Krishna submitted that the respondent was discharged from service at his own request, upon the release medical board assessing his disability at 20 per cent for three years, since the respondent was diagnosed with Type II Diabetes Mellitus.
He argued that the entitlement to the disability element of pension by the respondent is only if the illness was attributable to military service. He stated that since the Release Medical Board found that the illness of the respondent was not attributable to military service, the finding in the impugned judgment of this Court, in tune with the finding of the Tribunal, is an error apparent on the face of the record.
He vehemently submitted that the burden is upon the respondent to prove that the illness suffered by him is attributable to military service, especially when the opinion of the release medical board is otherwise.
On the other hand, the counsel for the respondent Gyothish Chandran and Ratheesh B submitted that there is no error apparent on the face of the record in the impugned judgment.
Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives.
Expertise
Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties.
Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience.
Academic Foundations:
Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute.
Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More