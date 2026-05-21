Kerala High Court slams Centre’s ‘appeal in disguise’ to block retired Colonel’s disability pension

The Kerala High Court was dealing with a plea of Centre challenging the disability pension to an ex Army officer. (AI-generated Image)

The Kerala High Court has dismissed a review petition filed by the Union of India regarding the grant of disability element of pension to a retired Army officer, emphasising that review jurisdiction cannot be utilised as an appeal in disguise to re-litigate settled matters.

A division bench of Justices Anil K Narendran and Muralee Krishna S was dealing with a plea of the Union of India challenging the division bench order that upheld the tribunal order granting the disability element of pension to a retired Army officer who suffered a 20 per cent disability./

In its May 20 order, the court said, “The attempt of the petitioners is only to reagitate the issue already found against them by using the review jurisdiction as an appeal in disguise.”