Kerala High Court sets aside order turning Muslim girls’ school co-educational

The Kerala High Court has set aside a single judge’s order allowing a Muslim girls’ school in Kottayam district to admit boys, holding that the matter requires reconsideration on merits. However, to protect the interests of the 28 newly admitted male students in the institute, the court maintained the status quo, allowing them to continue their classes while the matter is re-evaluated.

A bench of Justices Anil K Narendran and Muralee Krishna was on October 8 dealing with a plea by two managers of third-party schools challenging the conversion of Muslim Girls’ Higher Secondary School in Erattupetta into a co-educational institution, and argued that admitting male students to the girls’ school diverts enrolment away from nearby existing schools.

The petitioners stated that the girls’ school management obtained the single-judge order during summer vacation without naming neighbouring schools as parties or giving them an opportunity to present their objections.

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The court noted that after the order, 28 boys were admitted to the school in classes 5 to 10, and they are presently studying in the respondent-school. “To safeguard their interest, who were admitted to the school without knowing the dispute existing between the parties, we are of the view that the status quo as of now has to be continued in the respondent school till a decision has been taken in the writ petition on merits,” the bench observed.

Other school challenged status change

The case arose after the management of the school decided to introduce co-education from the 2026–27 academic year. The school’s managing trustees, general body and parent-teacher association approved the proposal on February 17 this year.

Justices Anil K Narendran and Muralee Krishna passed the order on October 8. Justices Anil K Narendran and Muralee Krishna passed the order on October 8.

Under a Kerala government circular dated June 21, 2022, schools seeking to introduce co-education were required to obtain approval from the concerned local body before approaching the General Education Department. Accordingly, the school manager applied to the Erattupetta Municipality on February 18 for a no-objection certificate. The school alleged that the municipality failed to decide the application within the stipulated time, citing the model code of conduct in connection with the Assembly election and objections from a rival school.

After an earlier petition resulted in a direction to the municipality to decide the application within three weeks, the school filed another plea before the high court. On April 28, a single judge accordingly directed the municipality to approve the matter within three days and allowed the school to proceed with co-education even without the civic body’s nod if it failed to comply.

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Challenging this order, the manager of another school and a school manager from Poonjar approached the high court, arguing that the matter required consideration of the relevant education rules and that the single judge had passed the order without hearing all affected parties.

Meanwhile, the municipality issued a no-objection certificate on May 2, and the director of general education permitted co-education on May 14. After that, the school admitted 28 boys in classes 5 to 10.

Education Rules govern co-education permission: Order

The court noted that the single judge disposed of the petition at the admission stage itself without allowing the affected parties or respondents to submit counter-affidavits.

A related petition challenging the change to co-education was already pending in the high court. The bench observed that the single judge ought to have posted both petitions together, as they pertained to the same subject matter.

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Referring to the Kerala Education Rules, the court said, “ A reading of the provisions would show that there are certain aspects to be considered by the Director of General Education while issuing permission for beginning coeducation.” The judges noted that there were valid, arguable points regarding whether the school management sought contradictory reliefs in its petition and whether the school management should have raised its current claims in an earlier case and was therefore barred from raising them now.