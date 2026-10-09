Kerala High Court unhappy, orders further CBI probe into violinist Balabhaskar’s death

The Kerala High Court has ordered on Friday the CBI to do further investigation into the accident that led to the death of the violinist Balabhaskar and his daughter, and observed that no efforts were made by the inspector in the further investigation to adopt the “professional dexterity” of the CBI and “unravel” the truth by working out the “suspicious” case.

While hearing a plea filed by the parents of the violinist against the investigation report filed by the CBI Inspector who was directed to further investigate the incident, Justice G Girish stated that the new report was a “damage control” exercise and was repeating the finding of the last investigation report.

“The course of procedure adopted by the Inspector of Police towards arriving at the aforesaid findings cannot be said to behove the status of skill, tactics and expertise which are expected from a premier investigating agency like the CBI,” the order read.

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The high court further observed that the Inspector had only obtained further statements from the witnesses who were “either denying their previous statements which were under the pointer of suspicion, or trying to evade confrontation by relying on inability to memorise. In either case, the Inspector is seen to have accepted what the above witnesses stated as gospel truth.”

Justice G Girish held that manner in which further investigation was done by the CBI Inspector was more vulnerable than the previous flowed one. Justice G Girish held that manner in which further investigation was done by the CBI Inspector was more vulnerable than the previous flowed one.

According to the judgment, Balabhaskar, a renowned violinist, met with an accident in 2018 on the national highway near CRPF Camp, Pallippuram, while he was travelling in his car with his wife and 1.5-year-old daughter. The driver of the car was the accused in the case, as it had come on record that the car was at a speed of about 94 kms per hour when it swerved towards the right side and rammed against a tree.

It came on record that one of the close friends of the artist had also reached the hospital to help the family, but despite rescue operations and hospital admission, only the wife of the violinist and the driver survived the accident. While the police began the investigation against the driver, the close friend who had visited the hospital was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in connection with gold smuggling and was sent to judicial custody.

The order also stated that a mimicry artist, Kalabhavan Soby George, had claimed that he had seen a group of persons involved in gold smuggling attacking the vehicle in which the violinist and his family were travelling at the time of the incident.

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The investigation of the case was eventually taken over by the crime branch, which concluded that the incident was “nothing but a pucca accident”. Subsequently, upon the plea of the violinist’s parents, the investigation was handed over to the CBI. The CBI also concluded that the incident was an accident and accordingly filed the final report before the trial court in Thiruvananthapuram.

The parents and the artist who had claimed to see gold smugglers filed a plea against the final report, seeking further investigation in the case, but their request was denied. Against this dismissal, the parents approached the high court, where the single judge ordered the investigating officer to conduct further investigation, but the further investigation was taken over by a CBI Inspector who filed a report that repeated the earlier findings.

Aggrieved by this report, another plea was filed by the parents of the violinist, challenging the order of the trial court which denied further investigation into the incident.

‘Casual investigation’

The high court noted that previously, while directing further investigation, it had “pointed out 20 suspicious circumstances which required to be probed and verified by the Central Bureau of Investigation.”

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Recording its displeasure with the further investigation, the bench stated, “It is quite unfortunate to note that the Central Bureau of Investigation, which was expected to ponder its serious attention to the aforesaid 20 suspicious circumstances, took the matter in a casual and lackadaisical manner, and deputed an inspector, lower in rank to the earlier investigating officer, to conduct the further investigation.”

The high court further observed that “what has been done by the inspector in the subsequent investigation was a damage control exercise to save his superior officer who conducted the earlier investigation from the blame of not having been serious on many material suspicious circumstances which were looming large.”

As per the high court, the CBI inspector had done a “casual” investigation because he could not “supersede” the findings of the earlier investigating officer who was superior in rank.

The high court pointed out that the inspector had also failed to conduct the brain mapping and lie detector test of Kalabhavan Soby George, who was ready for the same and had stated that “he had seen the accused involved in gold smuggling attacking the vehicle of Balabhaskar at the time of the incident.”

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Accordingly, the high court set aside the order of the trial court and directed it to pass an order for further investigation into the case that would be done by an “officer of proven integrity”, not less than the rank of Additional Superintendent of Police.