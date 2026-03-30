Parents 1, Government 0: Kerala High Court saves school playground for students to grow minds, muscles

Kerala High Court news: Underscoring that the physical activity is integral to a child’s social, emotional and holistic development, the Kerala High Court recently quashed the government decision to transfer a school playground to a music college, citing its failure to assess how deprivation of the playground would impact children.
Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas was hearing a plea by the parents challenging the government order transferring possession of a playground of a government school to the Department of Collegiate Education for the construction of a building for a College of Music.
“The importance of a school playground needs no reiteration. Apart from strengthening the muscles during the growing stage of a student, it helps in the child’s development by paving the way for his social, emotional and overall well-being,” the court observed.
The need for playgrounds, sports and games activities in a school cannot be undermined, the Kerala High Court said.
In its March 27 order, the court reiterated the importance of outdoor activities by invoking Dr John Ratey of Harvard Medical School, who observed that “physical activity in school readies the brain for learning”.
Order not violative of Kerala Education Act: Court
Construction of a College for Music is no doubt for educational purposes, and there cannot be any embargo under Section 5B (regulates the use of land belonging to schools) of the Kerala Education Act.
As the study of Music is, no doubt, an educational purpose, it necessarily has to be concluded that the proposed transfer of possession of the property from the school for the construction of the College for Music is an educational purpose.
The order is not violative of the Kerala Education Act, 1958.
Playground integral to child’s development
The importance of a school playground needs no reiteration.
Apart from strengthening muscles during a student’s growing stage, it helps the child’s development by paving the way for their social, emotional, and overall well-being.
The need for playgrounds, sports and games activities in a school cannot be undermined.
There have to be coordinated efforts amongst the government bodies, including educational institutions and sports organisations, to achieve the avowed object of the national sports policy, which requires activities to be formulated to enhance impact response in schools.
Government’s lapse
The government failed to consider that the transfer of possession from the school to the college of music would deprive the former of its playground.
The authority had failed to bear in mind whether the remaining extent of land that would be available with the school would be sufficient to create a playground of the same extent or manner as presently enjoyed by the school.
No report to that effect has also been placed before this court to conclude that a playground can be established on the remaining land.
The communication under the RTI (Right to Information) Act indicates that, if possession of the area where the playground is presently situated is handed over for the construction, the remaining extent will not be suitable for sports and games, as it is filled with trees and other growths.
The trees and growth can be cut and removed. However, the records do not indicate whether the nature and layout of the property would enable the setting up of a playground.
In the absence of relevant factors having been considered, the order cannot be justified under the law.
The mere existence of some space scattered around would not suffice the requirement of a playground.
Suffice it to say, the materials available do not indicate consideration of the question regarding the availability of sufficient area to create a new playground for the school.
Kerala High Court | March 27, 2025
Govt Never Assessed If Remaining Land Could Replace School Playground: HC
"Mere existence of some space scattered around would not suffice the requirement of a playground."
— Kerala High Court, Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas
What the government failed to do
⚠
No Impact Study
Govt did not assess how depriving children of the playground would affect them
📋
No Report Filed
No report placed before court confirming a playground could be built on remaining land
🌳
RTI Revealed
Remaining land filled with trees and growth — RTI response confirmed it is unfit for sports
📐
Govt's Own Sketch
Sketch submitted by govt pleader itself showed balance area may not be sufficient
🏫
Govt's Claim
Surrounding premises are sufficient for extracurricular activities — HC rejected this
📅
The Order
Dec 5, 2024 order transferred playground to Dept. of Collegiate Education for SRV Music College
HC Verdict
Order set aside — exercise of power must consider all relevant factors; ignoring them renders the decision unlawful.
Sri G Krishnakumar, along with others representing the petitioner, submitted that the playground of the school has been decided to be transferred to the Department of Collegiate Education for starting the SRV College of Music and Performing Arts by the Government, as per the order dated December 5, 2024.
The counsel submitted that pursuant to a mass petition signed by numerous persons, the petitioners claim that the order will result in the deprivation of the school playground, and hence, it ought to be interfered with.
The counsel also contended that the alienation of the school property was contrary to section 5B (which regulates the use of land belonging to schools)of the Kerala Education Act, 1958 (for short ‘the Act’), and hence, the order was void.
The counsel relying upon the National Education Policy, 2020, pleaded that the need to integrate sports in education fosters holistic development by promoting the physical and psychological well-being of the students, apart from enhancing their cognitive abilities.
Subsequently, the attempt of the respondents to part with the possession of the school playground for the construction of a music college was contrary to the avowed purpose and therefore bad in law.
Playground transfer for educational purpose
Government pleader, Sri. P.Santhosh Kumar, along with others on behalf of the respondents, said that the College of Music was newly opened and was functioning in a rented building due to a lack of a permanent building.
As the said institution lacked a permanent building, the government had decided to transfer possession to construct the building for the college.
The counsel stated that all official formalities were complied with, and the property that was identified for transfer adjoins the premises of the school, and since the transfer is for educational purposes, the restriction under section 5B of the Act will have no application.
The petitioners were the parents/old students of the government UP School at Ramavarmapura, and alleged that, as per the order dated December 5, 2024, the school playground was being transferred to another department to be used for starting a music college.
A mass petition was signed by persons who emphasised that the need to maintain the health of the students through physical activities would be compromised, and the order needs to be revoked.
Government order set aside
The mere existence of some space scattered around would not suffice the requirement of a playground. In a sketch handed over across the bar by the government pleader, it was noticed that the balance area available with the school may not be sufficient to set up a playground.
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The materials available do not indicate consideration of the question regarding the availability of sufficient area to create a new playground for the school.
The exercise of the power must be influenced by factors that are lawfully to be taken into account and not by ignoring or disregarding the relevant factors. In that process, the opinion formed must be preceded by an application of mind, which must be evident from the order, the Kerala High Court noted on March 27.
Somya Panwar works with the Legal Desk at The Indian Express, where she covers the various High Courts across the country and the Supreme Court of India. Her writing is driven by a deep interest in how law influences society, particularly in areas of gender, feminism, and women’s rights.
She is especially drawn to stories that examine questions of equality, autonomy, and social justice through the lens of the courts. Her work aims to make complex legal developments accessible, contextual, and relevant to everyday readers, with a focus on explaining what court decisions mean beyond legal jargon and how they shape public life.
Alongside reporting, she manages the social media presence for Indian Express Legal, where she designs and curates posts using her understanding of digital trends, audience behaviour, and visual communication. Combining legal insight with strategic content design, she works on building engagement and expanding the desk’s digital reach.
Somya holds a B.A. LL.B and a Master’s degree in Journalism. Before moving fully into media, she gained experience in litigation and briefly worked in corporate, giving her reporting a strong foundation. ... Read More