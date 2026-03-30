Parents 1, Government 0: Kerala High Court saves school playground for students to grow minds, muscles

The authority had failed to bear in mind whether the remaining extent of land that would be available with the school would be sufficient to create a playground, the court said. (AI generated image)

Kerala High Court news: Underscoring that the physical activity is integral to a child’s social, emotional and holistic development, the Kerala High Court recently quashed the government decision to transfer a school playground to a music college, citing its failure to assess how deprivation of the playground would impact children.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas was hearing a plea by the parents challenging the government order transferring possession of a playground of a government school to the Department of Collegiate Education for the construction of a building for a College of Music.

“The importance of a school playground needs no reiteration. Apart from strengthening the muscles during the growing stage of a student, it helps in the child’s development by paving the way for his social, emotional and overall well-being,” the court observed.