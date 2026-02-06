Kerala High Court rescues doctor’s career: Rules maternity leave can’t be used to block life-saving cancer treatment

Describing the situation as unique and extraordinary, the Kerala High Court said that maternity leave can't be clubbed with regular or medical leaves for the purpose of calculating the one-year limit for course termination.

Written by: Jagriti Rai
6 min readNew DelhiFeb 6, 2026 02:15 PM IST
kerala high court maternity leaveThe Kerala High Court was dealing with a plea of a woman seeking a grant of leave from the board. (Image generated using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

Upholding reproductive rights and providing relief to a medical professional, the Kerala High Court has ruled that the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) cannot club maternity leave with other medical leaves to cancel a trainee’s candidature under the “one-year-leave” limit rule.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas was dealing with a plea of a medical trainee, seeking direction to grant special leave of 47 days and corresponding extension of her training period to enable the completion of her super specialty course.

The petitioner further sought direction to the NBEMS to quash communications refusing to sanction her leave, and threatened that registration would be cancelled.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas kerala high court Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas permitted the petitioner to submit a fresh leave application through her institution within ten days of the judgement. (Image enhanced using AI)

Reproductive rights of a woman have been recognised as a part of fundamental rights, and maternity leave has to be regarded as an aspect of reproductive rights,” the court observed.

The court added that maternity leave being a right and other leaves being a discretion, the maternity leave availed by a trainee cannot be clubbed with the other regular leaves.

The petitioner availed 184 days of maternity leave in 2023, and a few other days of leave, totalling 207 days, and later in 2025, she was diagnosed with an aggressive blood cancer, and for the prolonged treatment, she sought an additional 195 days of medical leave, which the board declined, citing the “one-year-leave” limit for leave.

Noting that the serious illness contracted by her was not her mistake, the order added that the right of a woman, which no doubt will include a female postgraduate trainee, to avail maternity leave cannot be denied.

Story continues below this ad
Also Read | Why Kerala High Court refused to stop state public service commission from filling vacancy ‘lost’ decades ago

‘Illness is beyond the petitioner’s control’

  • DrNB (Doctorate of National Board) course is a doctoral level duper specialty programme, which a candidate can join after qualifying the NEET-SS.
  • While the petitioner has been undergoing her training, she availed leave of 205 days, including a maternity leave of 184 days.
  • She contracted the dreaded cancer, and hence she sought further leave.
  • Petitioner’s request for leave has been declined, stating that she had already availed maternity leave and other leave totalling 205 days, and if the present leave as sought for is granted, it would exceed the permissible limits of leave by 37 days, the consequence of which is to terminate her candidature for the course.
  • True that DrNB is a speciality course requiring a candidate to undergo continuous training without a long break.
  • On a comparison between the rules that were in force at the time the petitioner joined the DrNB course and the present rules, it is discernible that the erstwhile rules took into consideration exceptional situations such as prolonged illness, which could be considered by the NBEMS for the grant of leave.
  • The present rules, however, do not take into consideration any exceptional cases like prolonged illness.
  • The reason for seeking leave beyond the period of one year is not attributable to any wilful conduct of the
  • petitioner, but as something attributable to an act that is beyond the petitioner’s control.
  • Petitioner had availed of 184 days of maternity leave. Of course, the said leave was approved post facto.
  • However, the fact remains that her maternity leave was approved.
  • The board cannot ignore the circumstance that the petitioner, after obtaining admission through a competitive examination, had to, due to a prolonged serious illness, take leave which was beyond her control.
  • The Comprehensive Leave Rules for NBEMS trainees stipulate in clause 3(d) that female postgraduate students are entitled to maternity benefits, which include maternity leave.
  • De hors the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961, a woman must be deemed to possess a right to be granted leave during a reasonable period of her pregnancy.
Also Read | Can’t spot accused in a crowded court? Kerala High Court upholds guilt despite complainant’s failure to identify accused

‘Unique case, extraordinary approach’

  • Extraordinary situations require an extraordinary approach. There is no doubt that the situation that arises in the instant case is unique.
  • Petitioner’s maternity leave and her medical leave both had to be availed in the same year.
  • The general principle that a person shall not avail a leave beyond one year, and if done so, would result in termination of the candidature, cannot be applied to such rare instances like the present.
  • The restriction in the Comprehensive Leave Rules for NBEMS trainees 2024 ought not be applied pedantically to the petitioner.
  • Since the NBEMS ought to be vested with the power of deciding, in appropriate cases, the grant of leave, even beyond the period of one year, taking into account the circumstances arising, the court is of the view that such a consideration is essential in the background of facts narrated in this judgment.
  • The petitioner’s maternity leave cannot be counted for calculating the total leave to apply the principle of ‘no leave beyond one year’.
  • The petitioner ought to be permitted to submit a fresh application in a time-bound manner to the board seeking leave, and appropriate orders ought to be passed taking note of the peculiar circumstances.
  • In the meantime, the petitioner shall not be terminated from the DrNB programme.
Also Read | ‘Misused dominating position’: Kerala High Court refuses to quash POCSO case against teacher despite settlement

Case of one-year leave limit

  • The petitioner, a 34-year-old super specialty student pursuing a DrNB in nephrology, approached the court after her registration was threatened with cancellation.
  • She had joined the course in December 2022.
  • During her training, she availed 184 days of maternity leave in 2023 following the birth of her second child.
  • In August 2025, she was diagnosed with stage 4 high-grade B-Cell Lymphoma, an aggressive blood cancer, necessitating prolonged tratment nd chemotheraphy.
  • When she sought an additional 195 days of medical leave, the National Board of Examiners in Medical Science (NBEMS) declined the request, citing Clause 7(c) (if the total leave availed by them during the training programme is more than a year, it shall lead to the cancellation of the candidature of the NBEMS trainee) of the comprehensive leave rules 2024.
  • Appearing for the board, advocate T Sanjay argued that her total leave would reach 402 days, exceeding the permissible one-year (365 days) limit, which mandates the cancellation of candidature.

Jagriti Rai
Jagriti Rai
twitter

Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives. Expertise Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties. Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience. Academic Foundations: Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute. Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Russian oil
Trump says India will stop buying Russian oil. That is easier said than done
Ghooskhor Pandat
Ghooskhor Pandat title row: Neeraj Pandey takes down promotional material; acknowledges 'title caused hurt'
Mira Nair, mamdani with Epstein AI images
NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani breaks silence on ‘disturbing’ AI photos linking him, Mira Nair to Jeffrey Epstein
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
The Budget has delivered a googly— the retrospective tax
The Budget has delivered a googly — the retrospective tax
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Russian oil
Trump says India will stop buying Russian oil. That is easier said than done
When rivals speak the same language: Why CPM, BJP sound alike on the minority question in Kerala
Why CPM, BJP sound alike on minority question in Kerala
Ghooskhor Pandat
Ghooskhor Pandat title row: Neeraj Pandey takes down promotional material; acknowledges 'title caused hurt'
Shark Tank India judge Kanika Tekriwal
Shark Tank's Kanika Tekriwal had cancer at 21, says she would be 'dying in pain'
Mira Nair, mamdani with Epstein AI images
NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani breaks silence on ‘disturbing’ AI photos linking him, Mira Nair to Jeffrey Epstein
Brett Lee shifts to Dubai
Cricket legend Brett Lee leaves Australia, says ‘Dubai is now home’: ‘Kids are thriving, schools are fantastic’
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score, World Cup Final
The Budget has delivered a googly— the retrospective tax
The Budget has delivered a googly — the retrospective tax
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra attends a press conference after a monetary policy review in Mumbai in December 2025.
RBI holds interest rates steady: What drove the decision?
Home manager
‘Not a nanny, not a house help': Why urban India is paying ₹1 lakh a month for home managers
Codex
OpenAI counters Anthropic Claude Opus 4.6 with GPT-5.3 Codex, its most advanced coding agent
Advertisement
Must Read
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score, World Cup Final
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score
'We are not hurt ... but it is not good for game': Pakistan skipper Salman Agha on IND-PAK tensions
Pakistan’s government has already taken a stand to not take the field against India on February 15 at Colombo.
OpenAI counters Anthropic Claude Opus 4.6 with GPT-5.3 Codex, its most advanced coding agent
Codex
Anthropic launches Claude Opus 4.6 with improvements in coding, reasoning
Anthropic said that Claude Opus 4.6 comes with some improved capabilities that allow it to execute a wide range of everyday tasks such as running financial analyses, doing research. (Image: Anthropic)
Eating full-fat cheese may be linked to reduced dementia risk: Study
Participants who consumed more than 20 grams per day showed a 16 to 24 per cent lower overall risk of dementia. (Image: Freepik)
‘Not a nanny, not a house help': Why urban India is paying ₹1 lakh a month for home managers
Home manager
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani breaks silence on ‘disturbing’ AI photos linking him, Mira Nair to Jeffrey Epstein
Mira Nair, mamdani with Epstein AI images
Cricket legend Brett Lee leaves Australia, says ‘Dubai is now home’: ‘Kids are thriving, schools are fantastic’
Brett Lee shifts to Dubai
Alcohol worth Rs 15 lakh smashed as over 100 women vandalise liquor shops in UP’s Lalitpur
UP women vandalise liquor store break alcohol bottles
Noida doctor’s viral outcry over rising school fees sparks debate: ‘A monthly threat’
Indian education system school fees hike
'It's not easy money': Why this Noida professional's failed gym-side hustle is a wake-up call for salaried employees
Noida jucie stall
Feb 06: Latest News
Advertisement