Kerala High Court rescues doctor’s career: Rules maternity leave can’t be used to block life-saving cancer treatment

The Kerala High Court was dealing with a plea of a woman seeking a grant of leave from the board. (Image generated using AI)

Upholding reproductive rights and providing relief to a medical professional, the Kerala High Court has ruled that the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) cannot club maternity leave with other medical leaves to cancel a trainee’s candidature under the “one-year-leave” limit rule.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas was dealing with a plea of a medical trainee, seeking direction to grant special leave of 47 days and corresponding extension of her training period to enable the completion of her super specialty course.

The petitioner further sought direction to the NBEMS to quash communications refusing to sanction her leave, and threatened that registration would be cancelled.