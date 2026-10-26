Kerala High Court removes 10 am–5 pm curb on production of arrested person before judge

The Kerala High Court has struck down two clauses of the state government’s guidelines that restricted the production of arrested persons before judicial officers to ordinary court hours (10 am to 5 pm) and required “exceptional circumstances” for late-night production.

Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar were hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by an advocate who contended that treating after-hours production as an exception would create an artificial delay that would not allow police to present a person before a magistrate within 24 hours. “An executive protocol cannot dilute the safeguards guaranteed by the Constitution and the governing statute, whether directly or through procedural arrangements that have the effect of discouraging compliance with them,” the order said.

“Though the state is entitled to adopt reasonable measures for the safety of judicial officers and other persons involved in the remand process, those measures must operate consistently with the statutory powers of investigation, the duty to produce an arrested person without unnecessary delay, and the constitutional protection of personal liberty,” the October 23 order read.

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Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar partially allowed the PIL and set aside the condition that the accused can be produced before the judge only between 10 am and 5 pm. Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar partially allowed the PIL and set aside the condition that the accused can be produced before the judge only between 10 am and 5 pm.

According to the judgment, the plea challenged the “constitutional and legal validity” of guidelines the state government issued on September 21, 2023, laying down the protocol for producing an accused before registered medical practitioners in hospitals or judicial officers for medico-legal examination.

Specifically, the plea challenged clauses 17 to 21 of the guidelines. Clause 17 stated that if a person suffering from mental illness was brought before a judicial officer, an officer of and above the rank of sub-inspector should inform him in detail of the circumstances. Clause 18 imposed a condition that the accused should be produced before the judicial officers, as far as possible, between 10 am and 5 pm.

As per Clause 19, if there was an “exceptional” situation, an accused could be brought before a judicial officer after 5 pm, but prior information should have been given to the judicial officer. Additionally, the clause also made it mandatory for the investigating officer to be present with the accused to explain the “exceptional” circumstances.

Further, Clause 20 stated that if an accused was presented before a judicial officer after 7 pm, the concerned prosecutor should also come with the police to certify the “exceptional” situation that caused the delay. Lastly, Clause 21 directs the chief judicial magistrate to monitor the production of the accused after 7 pm within their area by getting monthly reports from the judicial officers to ensure careful compliance with the protocol.

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While Clause 18 has been removed now, Clause 19 has been partially struck down.

‘Exceptional circumstances’

Advocate T K Sandeep and Reshma Viswanathan, appearing for the petitioner, argued that the guidelines imposed unreasonable restrictions. The counsel submitted that the guidelines were issued because of representation by the Association of Judicial Officers and were in violation of Article 22(2) (every person who is arrested and detained in custody must be produced before the nearest magistrate within 24 hours of arrest).

The counsel contended that exclusions like “as far as possible” and “exceptional circumstances” place a presumption of delay and force police officers and prosecutors to justify their lawful action.

Director General of Prosecution Asaf Ali and government advocates Laliza TY and Rasheed C Nooranad, appearing for the authorities, submitted that the intention of the government was only to ensure the production of the accused as per law and the clauses could not be interpreted to mean that any rights of the accused have been diluted.

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The counsel urged that the guidelines were issued after consultation with various stakeholders, and the objective was “to streamline the production of the accused” who were arrested in connection with a crime.

‘Administrative convenience’

The high court noted that any direction which would make it easier for the authorities to “detain an accused or to delay the production before the magistrate or curtail the procedural protections prescribed by law, cannot be sustained.”

The bench questioned whether the guidelines only helped in coordination and accountability or whether, by treating production after 5 pm as exceptional and attaching additional requirements to the production, the guidelines created a practical hurdle to swift production of an arrested person before the magistrate.

The court observed that if the guidelines were creating a hurdle, they would “risk subordinating constitutional safeguards to administrative convenience.” The high court held that an administrative preference for production during “ordinary court hours” could not be above the obligation to produce an arrested person without unnecessary delay.

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The high court further observed that the objectives of ensuring the safety of judicial officers and smooth production of accused persons could not justify the procedural requirements that caused harm to the fundamental rights of the arrested person or created roadblocks in a lawful investigation.

Accordingly, the Kerala High Court set aside the guidelines requiring that the accused should be produced before the judicial officer between 10 am and 5 pm as far as possible, and partially struck down the requirement that production after 5 pm should be permitted only in “exceptional” circumstances.