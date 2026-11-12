POCSO cases can’t be quashed only because parties settle cases, rules Kerala High Court

The Kerala High Court has ruled that POCSO cases cannot ordinarily be quashed solely on settlement, even if the alleged offence is comparatively less serious. The ruling came in the case of a 49-year-old madrassa teacher accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old student. Despite the survivor later expressing no grievance against him, the court refused to treat the settlement as grounds to end the case and sent his plea back to the single judge for a decision on merits.

Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar were hearing a reference from a single judge who sought clarity on whether POCSO cases could be quashed if the accused and the victim reached a settlement. The reference was made because single judges of the high court had given conflicting rulings on the issue. One view allowed such cases to be quashed in certain circumstances, another held that a compromise between the accused and the victim could not be a ground to end the proceedings. The Division Bench was asked to settle the legal position.

“Criminal proceedings involving offences under the POCSO Act cannot ordinarily be quashed in exercise of the inherent powers of this Court solely on the basis of a settlement or compromise between the accused and the victim or the victim’s family, even where the offence is alleged to be of comparatively lesser gravity…The victim’s willingness to forgive the accused, or the desire of the family to put an end to the proceedings, cannot by itself determine whether a prosecution involving a serious sexual offence should be permitted to continue,” the court observed on November 5.

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The reference arose from a case in which a teacher was accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old student by touching her breast on July 1, 2018, and on subsequent days. The accused later approached the high court seeking to quash the criminal proceedings.

How dispute reached division bench

The survivor’s father complained on April 24, 2019. The police registered a POCSO case alleging sexual harassment and sexual assault involving physical contact, including sexual assault by a person in a position of trust or authority, under the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act.

Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar held that a settlement cannot by itself justify quashing POCSO proceedings, even in cases involving comparatively less serious offences. (Image enhanced using AI) Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar held that a settlement cannot by itself justify quashing POCSO proceedings, even in cases involving comparatively less serious offences. (Image enhanced using AI)

The accused later sought quashing of the proceedings. The court declined to accept an initial affidavit from the survivor as a ground to terminate the POCSO case. After attaining majority, she filed another affidavit saying the complaint arose from a mistaken impression and that she had been ill-advised by people inimical to the accused. She said she had no grievance against him and that the pending case affected her prospects.

Settlement not enough

The bench said POCSO is a special law enacted to protect children from sexual assault, harassment and exploitation. Such offences implicate the larger public interest and cannot be treated as matters that a victim or her family may terminate at will through a private arrangement. A survivor turning 18 during proceedings, it held, does not retrospectively change the legal character of the alleged act if the offence’s ingredients were present when she was a child.

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“The criminality of an act cannot be extinguished merely by a subsequent arrangement or a compromise between the accused and the victim, especially in sexual assault cases and rape. The Court is required to examine the nature of the offence, the legislative policy underlying the enactment and the larger public interest involved,” it said.

Rejecting the suggestion that allegations of sexual assault involving physical contact without penetration could automatically be treated as private disputes capable of being resolved through a settlement, the court said that even an act of sexual assault involving physical contact of a child, though not accompanied by the more aggravated forms of sexual violence, may have serious consequences for the child’s dignity, bodily integrity and psychological well-being.

It added, “The nature of the act, the age of the child, the relationship between the accused and the victim, the circumstances in which the alleged offence was committed, and the position of trust or authority occupied by the accused are all relevant considerations.”

Highlighting that such an approach would not only undermine the protective object of the POCSO Act but could also “expose vulnerable victims to pressure and inducement to withdraw from the prosecution”, the bench said that the criminal justice system cannot permit offences against children to be converted into private disputes capable of being resolved through a negotiated settlement.

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“The court said offences against children cannot be converted into private disputes resolved through negotiated settlements. A victim’s affidavit expressing no objection cannot by itself justify ending the prosecution,” it said.