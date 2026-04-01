Kerala High Court denies anticipatory bail to rape-accused who hid one crucial detail

The petitioner’s counsel submitted before the Kerala High Court that no materials were placed on record to connect him with the alleged crime. (Image generated using AI)

Kerala High Court news: Citing the failure of a rape-accused person to disclose that he was residing outside India at the time of filing the plea, the Kerala High Court has dismissed the 31-year-old man’s anticipatory bail application.

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Justice Kauser Edappagath was dealing with a plea of a man accused in a case involving rape and blackmail over a long period.

“It is the primary duty of an accused applying for pre-arrest bail from abroad in a court in India to disclose that he is abroad. He must also undertake to come to India when directed by the court,” the Kerala High Court said on March 25.