‘Promotion not inherent right’: Kerala High Court rejects IRCTC manager’s 14-Year Battle over ‘minor’ misconduct

Kerala High Court news: Underlining that “promotion is not an inherent right of an incumbent”, the Kerala High Court dismissed a man’s plea seeking retrospective review of his denied promotion on a minor disciplinary action over a decade ago, observing that such a grant would amount to a reward despite his proven misconduct.
Justice P M Manoj was hearing a man’s plea challenging the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) for a denied promotion in 2012, stating that he was apprehended with frivolous charges of a minor nature, unfairly denying him promotion.
The promotion denial is merely a natural consequence of the disciplinary process, the court said.
The order on March 12 noted that the petitioner was subsequently granted promotion after completion of his punishment, as per the policy rules. Hence, his contention that promotion was denied based on the Promotion Policy cannot be accepted.
Legally denied promotion
According to the promotion policies produced, no promotion shall be granted if an employee is undergoing punishment.
Regardless of the interpretation sought to be placed by the petitioner, it remains a formal punishment imposed upon him for a specific duration, during which his promotion was legally denied.
Such a denial is merely a natural consequence of the disciplinary process.
Denial of promotion on the grounds of an imposed penalty during the currency of the penalty does not amount to double jeopardy or double punishment.
Immediately upon the completion of the period of punishment, promotion was affected in accordance with the promotion policy of 2012. Hence, the contention of the petitioner that promotion was denied based on the policy cannot be accepted.
Outstanding manager
The counsel for the petitioners contended that, as per the promotion policy, the petitioner was entitled to be considered for promotion to the post of Deputy General Manager in the Tourism department in 2012.
The petitioner contends that he holds a Master’s Degree in Business Management (Administration) and a Diploma in Hotel Management and Catering Technology, and being an outstanding and consistent performer, he claims that he is entitled to promotion as Deputy General Manager even before the completion of three years in the feeder category post.
According to the seniority list for Manager, only two qualified candidates were available for the existing vacancies, Sanjeeviah and himself.
The counsel asserted that, in similar circumstances, other Managers in the Internet Ticketing Department who joined the service along with him were promoted in accordance with the policy.
The counsel alleged that the respondent issued a charge memo with the specific intent to deny him promotion, and it contained three frivolous charges of a minor nature, involving neither financial loss to the IRCTC nor moral turpitude.
Due to the alleged pendency of disciplinary action, the petitioner was not considered even for an ad hoc promotion.
It was argued that the “sealed cover” procedure was not adopted, which the petitioner claims constitutes discriminatory treatment by the respondent.
It was contended that the interpretation of the punishment was highly arbitrary and that the penalty was shockingly disproportionate to the charges.
The petitioner denies all allegations, maintaining that he committed no misconduct or dereliction of duty.
It is argued that the denial of promotion is itself a penalty under the IRCTC (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 2003.
promotion not employee’s right
The counsel for the respondents contended that the petitioner is not entitled to the reliefs sought in the writ petition, as they rely primarily on the promotion policy, upon which the petitioner’s own claim is based.
It was argued that clause 14(2)(c) of the policy stipulates that promotion cannot be affected if an employee is undergoing punishment.
The policy clarifies that ad hoc promotion is at the sole discretion of the appropriate authority, who may revoke it at any time without assigning any reason, and promotion shall not confer any permanent right or claim upon the employee.
It was argued that promotion is a “positive act of selection” rather than an automatic entitlement, and the DPC must assess the suitability of the officer based on their performance record upon the completion of three years of regular service.
Somya Panwar works with the Legal Desk at The Indian Express, where she covers the various High Courts across the country and the Supreme Court of India. Her writing is driven by a deep interest in how law influences society, particularly in areas of gender, feminism, and women’s rights.
She is especially drawn to stories that examine questions of equality, autonomy, and social justice through the lens of the courts. Her work aims to make complex legal developments accessible, contextual, and relevant to everyday readers, with a focus on explaining what court decisions mean beyond legal jargon and how they shape public life.
Alongside reporting, she manages the social media presence for Indian Express Legal, where she designs and curates posts using her understanding of digital trends, audience behaviour, and visual communication. Combining legal insight with strategic content design, she works on building engagement and expanding the desk’s digital reach.
Somya holds a B.A. LL.B and a Master’s degree in Journalism. Before moving fully into media, she gained experience in litigation and briefly worked in corporate, giving her reporting a strong foundation. ... Read More