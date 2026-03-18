‘Promotion not inherent right’: Kerala High Court rejects IRCTC manager’s 14-Year Battle over ‘minor’ misconduct

Denial of promotion on the grounds of an imposed penalty during the penalty does not amount to double jeopardy or double punishment, the court said. (Image is generated using AI)

Kerala High Court news: Underlining that “promotion is not an inherent right of an incumbent”, the Kerala High Court dismissed a man’s plea seeking retrospective review of his denied promotion on a minor disciplinary action over a decade ago, observing that such a grant would amount to a reward despite his proven misconduct.

Justice P M Manoj was hearing a man’s plea challenging the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) for a denied promotion in 2012, stating that he was apprehended with frivolous charges of a minor nature, unfairly denying him promotion.

The promotion denial is merely a natural consequence of the disciplinary process, the court said. The promotion denial is merely a natural consequence of the disciplinary process, the court said.

The order on March 12 noted that the petitioner was subsequently granted promotion after completion of his punishment, as per the policy rules. Hence, his contention that promotion was denied based on the Promotion Policy cannot be accepted.