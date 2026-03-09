‘Some cops even aiding accused’: Kerala High Court fumes over lapses before arrests, orders compliance with rules

The Kerala High Court directed judges to ensure pre-arrest formalities and to verify whether the grounds of arrest have been communicated to the accused and relatives. (Image generated using AI)

Kerala High Court news: Granting bail to a deputy range forest officer accused of sexually assaulting a woman colleague belonging to a Scheduled Caste (SC) community, Kerala High Court has stated that investigating officers are failing to comply with pre-arrest formalities due to an improper understanding of the law, and some are doing it intentionally to help the accused to get bail in serious cases.

Justice A Badharudeen was hearing a criminal appeal filed under Section 14A of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, challenging the order of the special court in Pathanamthitta, which had denied bail to the accused.