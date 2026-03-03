‘Any manipulation to child’s body to cause penetration is rape’: Kerala High Court upholds POCSO conviction of man

Kerala High Court news: More than a decade after an 11-year-old girl quietly carried the trauma of sexual assault during her 2014 Onam holidays, the Kerala High Court has reaffirmed that her voice, not the condition of her hymen, forms the cornerstone of justice.

Justice A Badharudeen dismissed an appeal filed by the convict, upholding his 2019 conviction under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and confirming the sentence of seven years’ rigorous imprisonment imposed by the special POCSO court in Kozhikode.

“Hymen rupture or vaginal injury is not an essential ingredient to prove the offence of penetrative sexual assault, since penetration would occur even without rupture/breakage of hymen. To put it otherwise, absence of injuries on vagina does not negate penetration and hymen may remain intact even after penetration…any act of manipulation on any part of the body of the child so as to cause penetration to the vagina itself would attract the offence under Section 3(a) of the POCSO Act,” the court said on February 23.