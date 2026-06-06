Kerala High Court rejects ‘consent’ plea in minor girl POCSO case, upholds sentence

Dismissing the appeal, the court confirmed both the conviction and the sentence imposed by the special court for crime against minor girl. (Image generated using AI)

Minor girl news: The Kerala High Court has upheld the conviction and sentence awarded to a Malappuram man in a case involving sexual offences against a minor girl, holding that the prosecution had successfully established both the age of the victim and the commission of the offences beyond a reasonable doubt.

Justice A Badharudeen was hearing a criminal appeal filed against the verdict of the special court under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act challenging the conviction and sentence imposed by the trial court in June 2023.

“Penetrative sexual assault at the instance of the appellant/accused against a minor victim (aged below 18 years), consequential pregnancy by the victim and delivery of a child are proved by the prosecution beyond reasonable doubts. Since the victim is a minor (girl), the question of consent in the sexual intercourse cannot be considered,” the court said June 4.