Upholding survivor’s ‘right to be heard’, Kerala High Court sets aside bail granted in POCSO case, directs accused to surrender

The victim is entitled to be heard before granting bail to the accused, especially in serious and heinous offences, the Kerala High Court observed. (Image generated using AI)

Kerala High Court news: The Kerala High Court recently set aside the bail granted to a man booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, noting that the sessions court had not heard the survivor before granting bail.

Justice C Pratheep Kumar allowed the plea filed by the survivor’s father and directed the accused to surrender before the sessions judge within seven days.

Justice C Pratheep Kumar directed the accused to surrender before the sessions judge within seven days. Justice C Pratheep Kumar directed the accused to surrender before the sessions judge within seven days.

“Victim is entitled to be heard, before granting bail to the accused, especially in serious and heinous offences,” the Kerala High Court observed.