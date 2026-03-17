Upholding survivor’s ‘right to be heard’, Kerala High Court sets aside bail granted in POCSO case, directs accused to surrender

Kerala High Court news: The Kerala High Court recently set aside the bail granted to a man booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, noting that the sessions court had not heard the survivor before granting bail.
Justice C Pratheep Kumar allowed the plea filed by the survivor’s father and directed the accused to surrender before the sessions judge within seven days.
Justice C Pratheep Kumar directed the accused to surrender before the sessions judge within seven days.
“Victim is entitled to be heard, before granting bail to the accused, especially in serious and heinous offences,” the Kerala High Court observed.
After analysing the UN Declaration of Basic Principles of Justice for the Victims of Crime and Abuse of Power, 1985, and also the law relating to the survivor’s rights prevailing in different nations as well as various provisions of law and precedents, the apex court held that in India also, the survivor has the right to be heard while considering the bail application of an accused.
In light of Section 40 of the POCSO Act, Rule 4 of the POCSO Rules, 2020, as well as sub-section (2) of Section 483 (special powers of court regarding bail) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and the precedents referred above, it can be seen that the survivor is entitled to be heard before granting bail to the accused, especially in serious and heinous offences.
In the instant case, the offences involved are under Section 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 4(2) (penetrative sexual assault) read with 3(d) and 8 (punishment) read with 7 of the POCSO Act, which are very serious and heinous in nature. Therefore, in this case, the survivor was entitled to be heard before granting bail to the accused.
Since the sessions judge has not given notice to the survivor and the survivor was not heard before passing bail order, the same is liable to be set aside on that ground alone.
SC ruling in Jagjeet Singh and others vs Ashish Mishra
In this case, the Supreme Court had ruled that the presence of ‘state’ in the proceedings, therefore, does not tantamount to according a hearing to a ‘victim’ of the crime.
The court observed that a ‘victim’ within the meaning of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) cannot be asked to await the commencement of trial for asserting his or her right to participate in the proceedings.
“He/She has a legally vested right to be heard at every step post the occurrence of an offence. Such a ‘victim’ has unbridled participatory rights from the stage of investigation till the culmination of the proceedings in an appeal or revision,” the apex court had said.
The top court had remarked that if the right to file an appeal against acquittal is not accompanied with the right to be heard at the time of deciding a bail application, it may result in a grave miscarriage of justice.
Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience.
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